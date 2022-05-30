NORTHUMBERLAND — Four lifelong friends with a shared love of community and fireworks will be providing a visual display at Northumberland Borough’s 250th anniversary celebration Saturday night.
Jeff Piaskowski, Jim Geise and brothers Aaron and Travis Steffen will be providing the fireworks display through White Hall, Md., company Fantastic Fireworks Inc.
“We started with little fireworks and then just got bigger and bigger,” said Aaron Steffen, a Northumberland native who now lives in Maryland and, like the others, is affiliated with Fantastic Fireworks Inc.
The four men have gone their separate ways, with both Steffens living and working in Maryland, Piaskowski is in Lewisburg and Geise is in Northumberland, but have continued to work together on their hobby of professional fireworks displays.
Saturday’s event will be the first time they’ll be shooting fireworks in their hometown. They said they are very much looking forward to bringing the community together.
It began in 2006 when Piaskowski was approached by Robert “Chopper” Dietz who witnessed some of his backyard fireworks displays in Snydertown.
“The next thing I knew I was shooting the professional fireworks at All Home Days with three licensed shooters,” said Piaskowski. “I’d done it a lot in the backyard but (Dietz) was the first to train me.”
He thought it would be a one-time experience, but “seeing the crowd and the happiness, it made me decide to do it again.”
The experience not only hooked Piaskowski but also his three friends who he invited to join him when he began working with Fantastic Fireworks as a hobby. All but Travis Steffen have since become licensed in shooting public fireworks displays.
“For me, it all started with sitting with my grandparents at the Post 44 Legion in Northumberland and seeing how cool the fireworks were and how it brought everybody together,” said Aaron Steffen.
Geise said he had a similar experience and when the subject of a fireworks display at Northumberland’s 250th anniversary was raised to him two years ago, he immediately responded that Fantastic Fireworks was available.
“I said, ‘I happen to know someone who is licensed,’” Geise recalled. “To me, it means a lot to give back to the local community. The four of us are grateful for the opportunity to help bring family and community together.”
“It’s the thrill of the crowd, watching the crowd go wild,” said Travis Steffen.
The fireworks display will be held at the Point near the Barry King Bridge in Northumberland on Saturday night.