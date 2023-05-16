SUNBURY — Northumberland County had no major problems Tuesday, according to officials.
Lindsay Phillips, the chief registrar for the county board of election, said only one “hiccup” occurred when non-affiliated voters discovered there was no poll book with their names.
Phillips said the county acted quickly and had those voters sign and list their addresses while county officials regenerated a new poll book.
Phillips said everyone was able to cast votes and the county fixed the issue quickly.
“Everyone did a great job,” she said.
Phillips said from her understanding, voter turnout was rather low, but Northumberland County received close to 2,500 mail in ballots.
Phillips said the county had “runners’ working through the day visiting polling locations throughout the county.
There were also zero issues with any machines, Phillips said.
“Now the work begins,” she said.
Phillips said county officials will begin to count the provisional ballots and if there is time, they will start on the write in votes, which could determine whether some candidates, including Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, earned enough written votes to outlast Republican nominee Michael O’Donnell to have a race in November.
Phillips said Matulewicz would need 100 write in votes or outlast any O’Donnell write-in votes on the Democratic side.
Write in ballots can also play a role in various school board races across the county, she said.
Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge said he was proud of the election's office.
"Despite some hiccups with the state, the county staff had backup plans in place to ensure every voter had the chance to vote in the Special Election and around the county,” Savidge said.