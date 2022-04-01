Criminal, traffic, and non-traffic dockets with active warrants issued from 1/1/2020 through 12/31/2021 in Northumberland County District Court 08-3-04, as recorded in the Magisterial District Judge System (MDJS):

Alequin, Edwin Junior, 29, two failure to pay warrants

Aleta, Colby Daniel, 32, two failure to pay warrants 

Amarose, Daniel Robert, 25, failure to respond to bench warrant

Ammon, Charles Jonathan, 42, failure to pay warrant

Andujar-Batista, Jesus Manuel, 39, two failure to pay warrants

Artz, Kurt L., 32, failure to pay warrant

Ashford, Robert Donald, 42, warrant for undelivered summons

Aston, Jennifer, 50, failure to pay warrant

Atanasio, Christopher Lee, 38, failure to respond to bench warrant 

Aurand, Nicco Nathaniel, 30, failure to pay warrant

Ausmer, Passyon, 28, warrant for undelivered summons

Avalo-Hernandez, Bobbi Sue, 39, warrant for undelivered summons

Ayala, Juan Jose, 40, warrant for undelivered summons

Badman, Damian, 39, two warrants for undelivered summons

Bailey, Stephen, 76, two warrants for undelivered summons, failure to respond to arrest warrant and three bench warrants

Bardole, Heather Marie, 37, 18 warrants for failure to pay, two warrants for undelivered summons and two bench warrants

Barge, Samantha L., 18, warrant for failure to pay 

Barker, Michael R., 31, warrant for undelivered summons 

Barnett, Dillon W., 27, two warrants for undelivered summons 

Barnhart, Suzanne Louise, failure to respond to arrest warrant, warrant for undelivered summons 

Barrera, John Anthony, 46, four warrants for failure to pay 

Barreto, Felix M., 20, warrant for undelivered summons

Barrows, Viola, two warrants for failure to pay 

Bartholomew, 31, warrant for failure to pay 

Bartos, Sydney, 35, warrant for undelivered summons

Bashore, Tiffany Lee, 41, warrant for undelivered summons

Bastion, Brian Lee, 52, two warrants for failure to pay 

Baylor, Randy, 39, three warrants for failure to pay

Bean, Tyler James, 24, warrant for failure to pay 

Beasley, Vanessa Clara, 45, two warrants for failure to respond to bench warrants

Beaver, Blaine Anthon, 32, one warrant for failure to pay

Beaver, Janelle Marie, 32, one warrant for failure to respond to bench warrant

Beers, Joseph Charles Jr., 38, two warrants for failure to pay 

Beisel, Joseph, 34, two warrants for failure to pay

Beistline, Corey Lee, 28, six warrants for failure to appear 

Belizaire, Tania, 42, seven warrants for failure to pay 

Bender, William Dale, 42, six warrants for undelivered summons

Benfer, Alexandria Louise, 28, two warrants for failure to pay

Benton, Antionne Lamont, 34, one warrant for undelivered summons 

Berry, Tyrone, 49, one warrant for failure to make payment 

Betz, Brian C., 62, one warrant for undelivered summons

Bickhart, Colton Alexand, 28, one warrant for undelivered summons 

Biggs, Brandon Joel, 30, four warrants for failure to respond to bench warrant 

Bilbay, Tarrance Paul, 32, one warrant for undelivered summons and one warrant for failure to pay 

Bilger, Brittany Nicole, 31, one warrant for failure to pay

Bingaman, Katie Marie, 38, three warrants for failure to pay 

Bingaman, Rodney S., 44, two warrants for failure to pay

Birster, Peter Rory, 31, one warrant for failure to pay

Bishop, Allen, 46, one warrant for undelivered summons

Bishop, Andrea M., 46, two warrants for failure to pay 

Bishop, Michael Ian, 45, two warrants for undelivered summons

Boardman, Robert Michael Jr., 37, one warrant for undelivered summons

Bonilla, Tatiana Marie, 28, one warrant for failure to pay Fail to Pay

Bordner, Avery, 18, two warrants for failure to respond to bench warrants 

Bordner, Caleb Michael, 24, one warrant for failure to pay 

Borges, Daniel Santos, 34, one warrant for failure to pay 

Bost, Damon Livingston, 49, three warrants for failure to pay 

Botts, Dennis Larue, 58, one warrant for failure to pay

Bower, Candie Noel, 35, four warrants for failure to pay 

Bower, Jody L., 39, one warrant for failure to pay 

Bower, Shania, 26, two warrants for failure to pay 

Bowers, Madeleine, 18, one warrant for failure to respond to bench warrant 

Bowersox, Larry, 62, two warrants for failure to respond to bench warrant 

Boyd, Daniel W 56 Rasberry Hill 9/4/60 Fail to Pay

Boyer, Amanda Lee 220 S Union St APT #A 3/24/87 Summons Undelivered

Boyer, Amanda Lee 220 S Union St APT #A 3/24/87 Fail to Pay

Boyer, Amanda Lee 220 S Union St APT #A 3/24/87 Fail to Pay

Boyer, Amanda Lee 220 S Union St APT #A 3/24/87 Fail to Pay

Bradley, Toni 809 West Coal Street 9/4/82 Fail to Pay

Bradley, Toni 809 West Coal Street 9/4/82 Fail to Pay

Bradley, Toni 809 West Coal Street 9/4/82 Fail to Pay

Bradley, Toni 809 West Coal Street 9/4/82 Fail to Pay

Bradley, Tyler James 809 W Coal St 11/12/02 Summons Undelivered

Braine, James T. 655 King St 3/8/81 Summons Undelivered

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Jasmine 807 Fort Augusta Ave 12/12/01 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brandau, Tyrone Andrew 39 Catawissa Ave 10/20/99 Fail to Pay

Brennan, Kasa Delana 135 W Maple St 10/16/84 Summons Undelivered

Bressi, Christie L. 175 Bowers Ln 2/26/75 Fail to Pay

Brice, Krista Mae 751 Mahoning St Apt 56 1/5/98 Summons Undelivered

Brice, Moses Jabar Messi 784 State RT 61 8/27/91 Summons Undelivered

Bridi, Tiffany Marie 731 W. Shamokin St. Apt 2 7/16/80 Fail to Pay

Bridi, Tiffany Marie 731 W. Shamokin St. Apt 2 7/16/80 Fail to Pay

Brooksby, Robert M. 2681 N. Susquehanna Trail 7/25/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Brophy, Michael Jr. 535 Queen St 9/22/75 Fail to Pay

Brosious, Desiree Marie 113 Memorial Acres 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Brosious, Whitney Marie 224 Front St 7/16/93 Fail to Pay

Brosious, Whitney Marie 224 Front St 7/16/93 Fail to Pay

Brown, Carol 311 S. Shamokin St. 7/13/59 Fail to Pay

Brown, Carol 311 S. Shamokin St. 7/13/59 Fail to Pay

Brown, Dorothy A. 332 S. 3rd St 8/7/78 Fail to Pay

Brown, Larry Joe Jr. 186 Muckelmann Ln 1/24/92 Summons Undelivered

Brown, Larry Joe Jr. 186 Muckelmann Ln 1/24/92 Summons Undelivered

Brown, Larry Joe Jr. 186 Muckelmann Ln 1/24/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Brown, Michael Shawn 831 Mahatango Creek Rd Apt 2 7/16/02 Fail to Pay

Brown, Michael Shawn 831 Mahatango Creek Rd Apt 2 7/16/02 Fail to Pay

Browning, Christopher 140 Water St Apt 2 11/24/85 Summons Undelivered

Brumfield, Lynden Kur 630 N. 8th Street Apt 8 7/6/95 Fail to Pay

Brumfield, Lynden Kur 630 N. 8th Street Apt 8 7/6/95 Fail to Pay

Brumfield, Lynden Kur 630 N. 8th Street Apt 8 7/6/95 Fail to Pay

Brumfield, Lynden Kur 630 N. 8th Street Apt 8 7/6/95 Fail to Pay

Bruno, Erin N. 245 6TH St 3/24/87 Summons Undelivered

Bruno, Erin N. 245 6TH St 3/24/87 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Bryant, Samantha Elizabe 527 Race St 2/20/90 Fail to Pay

Bubb, Justin E. 4 S Poplar St 4/22/80 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Rd 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Buch Ravelo, Angela Lynn 404 Comfort Road 6/8/76 Fail to Pay

Bucher, Shane 1200 Susquehanna Ave 12/30/88 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Bucher, Shane William 1223 Edison Ave 12/30/88 Summons Undelivered

Bucher, Shane William 1223 Edison Ave 12/30/88 Summons Undelivered

Bucher, Shane William 1223 Edison Ave 12/30/88 Fail to Pay

Bucher, Shane William 1223 Edison Ave 12/30/88 Fail to Pay

Burdick, Jeremiah Adam 706 Hackenburg Rd 3/31/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Burdick, Jeremiah Adam 706 Hackenburg Rd 3/31/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Burgess, Christopher A. 434 N. 4th St 7/27/94 Fail to Pay

Burgos, Nailda Ann 425 Fairmount Ave 12/3/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Burkland, Jason Allan 133 PA Ave 2/18/90 Fail to Pay

Burks, Tamika 1240 Vine Ave 7/30/77 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Burns, Marck Omar 94 N 8TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Burns, Marck Omar 94 N 8TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Burns, Tesla Luv 14 W. Market Street 3/16/90 Fail to Appear

Burns, Tesla Luv 14 W. Market Street 3/16/90 Fail to Appear

Burns, Tesla Luv 14 W. Market Street 3/16/90 Fail to Appear

Burns, Tesla Luv 14 W. Market Street 3/16/90 Fail to Pay

Burr, Stephanie Nicole SNYDER COUNTY PRISON 600 OLD COLONY ROAD 10/1/86 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Burroughs, Erion B. 924 Fort Augusta Ave 12/4/89 Fail to Pay

Byers, Gordon B. 211 Pennsylvania Ave 1/4/72 Fail to Pay

Byers, Gordon B. 211 Pennsylvania Ave 1/4/72 Fail to Pay

Byers, Gordon B. 211 Pennsylvania Ave 1/4/72 Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina 419 S 2nd St Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina 419 S 2nd St Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina Marie 211 Pennsylvania Ave 7/17/84 Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina Marie 211 Pennsylvania Ave 7/17/84 Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina Marie 211 Pennsylvania Ave 7/17/84 Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina Marie 211 Pennsylvania Ave 7/17/84 Fail to Pay

Byers, Petrina 419 S 2nd St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cabrera, Rafael A. 2517 West 4th Street 6/7/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cabrera, Rafael A. 2517 West 4th Street 6/7/78 Fail to Appear

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Summons Undelivered

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Summons Undelivered

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Summons Undelivered

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Summons Undelivered

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Summons Undelivered

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Fail to Pay

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Fail to Pay

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Fail to Pay

Cabrera-Santiago, Carlos 836 W Railroad St 5/3/76 Fail to Pay

Calder, Dana Lin 190 Schrawder Rd 5/15/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Camacho, Brooke 930 Edison Ave 12/27/83 Fail to Pay

Camacho, Brooke 930 Edison Ave 12/27/83 Fail to Pay

Cameron, Rafael 313 S 4th St 2/20/79 Fail to Pay

Campbell, Brandon 949 W Montgomery St 3/4/88 Fail to Pay

Campbell, Christine Marie 39 South Owl Street 9/26/68 Fail to Pay

Campbell, Christopher James 1870 N Susquehanna Trl PO Box 33 7/24/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Campbell, Megan Marie 537 S 7th Street 2/18/98 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Campbell, Ronald G. 360 Market St 4/21/63 Fail to Pay

Campos, Ronaldo Blanco 161 S 10th St 9/11/74 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Faizah 120 Memorial Acres 4/6/00 Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Marcy 517 Chestnut Street Fail to Pay

Carapezza, Marcy 517 Chestnut Street Fail to Pay

Carbaugh, Joshua 1201 N 2ND St 3/2/92 Summons Undelivered

Carr, Dakota James 305 Reagan St 3/30/00 Fail to Appear

Carr, Trina Lynn 1350 King St 2/9/75 Fail to Pay

Carr, Trina Lynn 1350 King St 2/9/75 Fail to Pay

Carr, Trina Lynn 1350 King St 2/9/75 Fail to Pay

Carr, Trina Lynn 1350 King St 2/9/75 Fail to Pay

Carreras, Melissa 1139 Susquehanna Ave 3/25/76 Fail to Pay

Carreras, Melissa 1139 Susquehanna Ave 3/25/76 Fail to Pay

Carrion, Damien 439 Catawissa Ave 8/7/80 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Carrion, Damien 439 Catawissa Ave 8/7/80 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cartagena, Osvaldo Miguel Reyes 313 Pennsylvania Ave 11/2/85 Fail to Pay

Cartagena, Osvaldo Miguel Reyes 313 Pennsylvania Ave 11/2/85 Fail to Make Payment

Castillo, Christopher Jo 203 N Maxwell St Apt 3 4/9/93 Fail to Appear

Castillo, Christopher Jo 203 N Maxwell St Apt 3 4/9/93 Fail to Appear

Casto, Tiffany 145 South Awl Street 4/5/89 Fail to Pay

Chambers, Matthew Alan 167 Hilltop Rd 1/12/82 Summons Undelivered

Charriez, Rafael 926 Edison Ave 3/21/90 Fail to Pay

Charriez, Rafael 926 Edison Ave 3/21/90 Fail to Pay

Charriez, Rafael 926 Edison Ave 3/21/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Pay

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Appear

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Appear

Chasse, Jarrod Patricque 137 Race St 8/30/93 Fail to Appear

Christilaw, Jerry Geo 96 Peach Rd 4/13/70 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Clark, Alana Tai 225 N Newberry St 3/23/89 Fail to Pay

Coaker, Joshua 229 S Market St 9/1/88 Fail to Pay

Cole-Mack, Marquette Davon 1139 Susquehanna Ave 4/7/93 Fail to Pay

Cole-Mack, Marquette Davon 1139 Susquehanna Ave 4/7/93 Fail to Pay

Cole-Mack, Marquette Davon 1139 Susquehanna Ave 4/7/93 Fail to Pay

Cole-Mack, Marquette Davon 1139 Susquehanna Ave 4/7/93 Fail to Pay

Cole-Mack, Marquette Davon 1139 Susquehanna Ave 4/7/93 Fail to Pay

Colon, Bobby Antonio 705 E Commerce St 12/8/77 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Colon, Brandon E. 1112 W Walnut St 9/20/98 Fail to Pay

Colon, Brandon E. 151 E. Saylor St 9/20/98 Fail to Pay

Colon, Brandon E. 151 E. Saylor St 9/20/98 Fail to Pay

Colon, Julio Enrique 300 Dornsife Rd PO Box 346 1/17/62 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Colon, Julio Enrique 300 Dornsife Rd PO Box 346 1/17/62 Summons Undelivered

Colon, Julio Enrique 300 Dornsife Rd PO Box 346 1/17/62 Summons Undelivered

Colon, Julio Enrique 300 Dornsife Rd PO Box 346 1/17/62 Summons Undelivered

Colon, Julio Enrique 300 Dornsife Rd PO Box 346 1/17/62 Fail to Pay

Colon, Victor M Jr. 45 N 8th St 1/10/82 Felony

Cook, Allison Nicole 444 Second Street 2/21/90 Fail to Pay

Cook, Allison Nicole 444 Second Street 2/21/90 Fail to Pay

Cook, Allison Nicole 444 Second Street 2/21/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cook, Barbara Ann 3 E 10th St 3/18/71 Summons Undelivered

Cook, Barbara Ann 444 2ND St 3/18/71 Summons Undelivered

Corcoran, Kristin 454 4TH St 4/8/89 Fail to Pay

Correa Reyes, Rafael Orl 142 N 6TH St 4/3/93 Fail to Pay

Correa Reyes, Rafael Orl 142 N 6TH St 4/3/93 Fail to Pay

Correa Reyes, Rafael Orl 142 N 6TH St 4/3/93 Fail to Pay

Correa Reyes, Rafael Orl 142 N 6TH St 4/3/93 Fail to Pay

Cosme, Erica J. 630 N. Eighth Street 8/19/88 Felony

Cosme, Jasmine 1125 Court St 9/21/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cosme, Jasmine 338 N 6th St 9/21/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cosme, Jose Juan 486 Main St. Apt 4 11/12/73 Summons Undelivered

Cousins, Steven W. 47 N. Eighth Street 5/27/64 Summons Undelivered

Coward, Dashawn 530 East Norwegian Street 6/26/98 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Craig, Joel 630 N 8th St Apt 20 6/26/96 Fail to Pay

Creel, Dayveon 518 N 7th Street 3/3/03 Summons Undelivered

Creel, Dayveon 518 N 7th Street 3/3/03 Fail to Pay

Creel, Dayveon 518 N 7th Street 3/3/03 Fail to Pay

Creel, Dayveon 518 N 7th Street 3/3/03 Fail to Pay

Creel, Dayveon 518 N 7th Street 3/3/03 Fail to Pay

Creeley, Kevin D. Jr. 188 Water Street APT #2 7/19/99 Summons Undelivered

Creeley, Kevin D. Jr. 188 Water Street APT #2 7/19/99 Summons Undelivered

Crossen, Craig Timothy 136 W Laurel St 1/4/84 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cruz, Justin 31 S 11TH St 8/23/99 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cruz, Justin 31 S 11TH St 8/23/99 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cruz, Justin Jayquan 4747 N Susquehanna Trail 8/23/99 Fail to Pay

Cruz, Justin Jayquan 4747 N Susquehanna Trail 8/23/99 Fail to Pay

Cruzado Gonzalez, Suriel 1233 Susquehanna Ave 9/7/77 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Cummings, Kevin 340 N Sixth St 6/21/78 Fail to Pay

Curry, Chynna Cavosheya 351 S 4TH St 4/28/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Curry, Chynna Cavosheya 351 S 4TH St 4/28/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Curry, Chynna Cavosheya 351 S 4TH St 4/28/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Curry, Chynna Cavosheya 351 South 4th St 4/28/00 Summons Undelivered

Curry, Shamika 351 S 4TH St 3/30/80 Fail to Appear

Dabney, Michael Tyrone 215 E 2ND St Apt A 2/8/70 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Danley, Timothy Scott Jr. 459 Blackmill Rd 7/15/99 Fail to Pay

Dare, Stuart 414 Orange St 6/28/03 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dark, Edward Brady 538 Race St 2/3/73 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Appear

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Appear

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Appear

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Appear

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Appear

Dauberman, Cody Mark Cla 631 Smalsh Barrick Rd 10/18/96 Fail to Pay

Davies, Andrew Steve 500 1/2 Arch St 7/22/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Davila-Guzman, Leslie An 5 King St 5/24/86 Fail to Appear

Davis, Jillian Mae 90 N. 8th St. 2/1/91 Fail to Pay

Davis, Jillian Mae 90 N. 8th St. 2/1/91 Fail to Pay

Davis, Jillian Mae 90 N. 8th St. 2/1/91 Fail to Pay

Davis, Jillian Mae 90 N. 8th St. 2/1/91 Fail to Pay

Davis, Stephanie A. 969 High St 4/30/61 Fail to Pay

Decker, Roxanna Erica 339 Bratton Ave Apt B 6/3/94 Fail to Pay

Degreen, Jason Andrew 543 Main St. 8/30/76 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Angelia Delaine 501 Race St 6/4/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Angelia Delaine 501 Race St 6/4/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Angelia Delaine 501 Race St 6/4/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Dyan K. 148 Market St Summons Undelivered

Deivert, Dyan K. 148 Market St Summons Undelivered

Deivert, Dyan K. 148 Market St Summons Undelivered

Deivert, Dyan K. 148 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Deivert, Dyan K. 148 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Deivert, Dylan Kasie 148 Market St 7/12/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Deivert, Michael L 380 Furnace Rd 4/24/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Michael L 380 Furnace Rd 4/24/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Michael L 380 Furnace Rd 4/24/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Michael L 380 Furnace Rd 4/24/70 Fail to Pay

Deivert, Michael L 380 Furnace Rd 4/24/70 Fail to Pay

Del Valle, Sherrell Mara 503 Chestnut St 4/20/93 Summons Undelivered

Delaney, Joseph Clayton 205 N Second St Apt 3 8/11/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Delgado, Crystal 503 Race St 6/27/90 Fail to Pay

Delsite, Pepper Ann 34 N Vine St 5/2/82 Fail to Pay

Delsite, Pepper Ann 34 N Vine St 5/2/82 Fail to Pay

Delsite, Pepper Ann 34 N Vine St 5/2/82 Fail to Pay

Delsite, Pepper Ann 34 N Vine St 5/2/82 Fail to Pay

Delsite, Pepper Ann 34 N Vine St 5/2/82 Fail to Pay

Dempsey, Brendan Ryan 224 W 4th St 11/16/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Derk, Holly 39 Main St. 7/8/84 Fail to Pay

Derr, Nathan E. 331 1/2 Pennsylvania Ave 1/7/91 Fail to Pay

Derr, Rikki Lynn 3983 Buffalo Rd Apt 4 1/12/79 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Derr, Rikki Lynn 3983 Buffalo Rd Apt 4 1/12/79 Summons Undelivered

Derr, Rikki Lynn 3983 Buffalo Rd Apt 4 1/12/79 Summons Undelivered

Derr, Samuel E Jr. 1026 Packer Street 6/18/80 Fail to Pay

Derr, Samuel E Jr. 1026 Packer Street 6/18/80 Fail to Pay

Dershem, Jaime S. 496 Duke St 10/3/89 Fail to Pay

Dershem, Jaime S. 496 Duke St 10/3/89 Fail to Pay

Descano, James William 1547 W Walnut 6/23/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dewalt, Brook T. 389 Lower Mulberry St 5/2/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dewalt, William Wesley 709 Pine St 7/15/83 Fail to Pay

Dewitt, Brianna R. 833 S 2nd Street 7/12/93 Fail to Pay

Dewitt, Brianna R. 833 S 2nd Street 7/12/93 Fail to Pay

Diaz Brito, Brian Michael 688 N. James St 3/29/99 Fail to Pay

Diaz, Guillermo J. 31 Broadway St Apt 1 7/1/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Diaz, Guillermo J. 31 Broadway St Apt 1 7/1/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dick, Margo Ann 721 W Shamokin St 10/12/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dick, Margo Ann 721 W Shamokin St 10/12/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dimassimo, Karen Ann 986 Sodom Rd 2/20/85 Fail to Pay

Diminick, Jack C. 148 W Mahoning St 1/31/86 Fail to Appear

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 134 Spruce Street 5/5/89 Fail to Pay

Dockey, Juan 139 Race St 5/5/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dockey, Juan 139 Race St 5/5/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dockey, Juan 139 Race St 5/5/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dodson, Casey David 264 Market St 9/5/84 Summons Undelivered

Dodson, Casey David 264 Market St 9/5/84 Summons Undelivered

Dodson, Casey David 264 Market St 9/5/84 Summons Undelivered

Donmoyer, Jason Thomas 106 N. EIghth St. 9/11/85 Summons Undelivered

Doone, Edward Thomas 968 Klingerstown Rd 7/30/01 Fail to Pay

Douma, Abdelhak 105 S 3RD St 5/23/93 Fail to Pay

Dowd, Janice Lee 332 S. 3rd St. 6/21/59 Fail to Pay

Dowd, Janice Lee 332 S. 3rd St. 6/21/59 Fail to Pay

Dowd, Janice Lee 332 S. 3rd St. 6/21/59 Fail to Pay

Dressler, Jay Leon 667 Wheatley Ave. 3/5/75 Fail to Pay

Drumheler, Terry 1022 W Arch St 4/27/82 Fail to Pay

Dunbar, Blake Alexander 123 S 3RD St, Apt 9 3/28/94 Fail to Pay

Dunbar, Blake Alexander 123 S 3RD St, Apt 9 3/28/94 Fail to Pay

Dunbar, Blake Alexander 123 S 3RD St, Apt 9 3/28/94 Fail to Pay

Dunn, Joshua 650 2nd Ave 5/6/81 Fail to Make Payment

Durrenberger, Jennifer G. 2043 George St 2/26/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Durrenberger, Jennifer G. 2043 George St 2/26/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Durrenberger, Jennifer G. 2043 George St 2/26/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Durrenberger, Jennifer G. 2043 George St 2/26/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dymond, Christine 244 N 2nd St. 11/29/79 Summons Undelivered

Dyson, Tabitha J. 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha J. 180 Old Farm Ln 3/14/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha J. 180 Old Farm Ln 3/14/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha Jade 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha Jade 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha Jade 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha Jade 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Dyson, Tabitha Jade 125 Church St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Eby, Timbra A. 216 N Mann Avenue Ext 3/17/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Echevarria, Maria Louisa 209 N 6TH St 2nd Fl 7/17/86 Fail to Pay

Echols, James Westphal 214 N 4TH St 8/7/90 Fail to Pay

Eck, Michelle A. 1057 Reagan Street 6/14/72 Fail to Pay

Edinger, Maurice A 231 Pine Street 5/14/63 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Edison, Nicole C. 218 Union Ave PO BOX 115 1/13/92 Summons Undelivered

Edmundson, Brittany Marie 314 South Second Street 7/4/97 Fail to Pay

Edwards, Jonathan D. 56 Queen Street 10/11/62 Fail to Pay

Edwards, Migdalia 534 Line St 5/9/55 Fail to Pay

Edwards, Migdalia 534 Line St 5/9/55 Fail to Pay

Ehman, Daniel James 159 S 10th Street 12/4/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Eichman, Justin R. 784 Creek Rd 11/26/84 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Eichner, Edward F 341 S Second Street 11/29/66 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Eichner, Edward F. Jr. 341 S. Second St. 11/29/66 Summons Undelivered

Eichner, Rodney Kenneth 347 S 4TH St 12/20/67 Fail to Pay

Eichner, Rodney Kenneth 347 S 4TH St 12/20/67 Fail to Pay

Elliott, James Allan 137 Clover Ln 7/1/77 Fail to Pay

Elliott, James Allan 137 Clover Ln 7/1/77 Fail to Pay

Elliott, James Allan 137 Clover Ln 7/1/77 Fail to Pay

Ellis, Dominique Kenneth 18 Kingswood Dr 3/4/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Enaire, Jeremy Adam 1505 Hunter Street 4/9/81 Summons Undelivered

Enaire, Jeremy Adam 1505 Hunter Street 4/9/81 Summons Undelivered

Engel, Jacquelyn Nicole 900 W 3RD St 2/18/91 Fail to Pay

Engel, Jacquelyn Nicole 900 W 3RD St 2/18/91 Fail to Pay

Engel, Jacquelyn Nicole 900 W 3RD St 2/18/91 Fail to Pay

Erb, David Keith 6048 State Route 225 12/14/82 Fail to Pay

Erb, David Keith 6048 State Route 225 12/14/82 Fail to Pay

Erdley, Ralph E 317 Queen Street 9/17/72 Fail to Pay

Esperanza, Martin Albert 925 High St Apt 2 9/24/93 Fail to Pay

Evans, Anthony III 445 West St 3/5/03 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Evans, Lyric 110 Fairmount Ave. APT 2 11/20/02 Fail to Pay

Evans, Lyric 110 Fairmount Ave. APT 2 11/20/02 Fail to Pay

Everett, Brenda 401 S 5TH St 12/26/63 Summons Undelivered

Everett, Brenda PO Box 16 12/26/63 Summons Undelivered

Faison, Quentin 735 Buffalo Rd 7/11/69 Fail to Pay

Faison, Quentin 735 Buffalo Rd 7/11/69 Fail to Pay

Farhy, Carolyn 5631 Phillips Ave Apt 5 Summons Undelivered

Fasbinder, Paul 419 N 5th St Summons Undelivered

Fasbinder, Paul 419 N 5th St Summons Undelivered

Fasbinder, Paul 5 Nolan Drive Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Fasbinder, Paul T. 419 N 5th Street Summons Undelivered

Fasbinder, Paul T. 419 N 5th Street Summons Undelivered

Fasbinder, Savannah Lynn 419 N 5TH St 3/12/86 Summons Undelivered

Fasold, Michael D. 87 North #8 Street 8/14/84 Fail to Pay

Fasold, Michael D. 87 North #8 Street 8/14/84 Fail to Pay

Fausey, Robert Warren 116 Memorial Acres 9/12/90 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Fegley, Abigail Renee 211 South Maple St. 11/3/83 Fail to Pay

Fegley, Abigail Renee 211 South Maple St. 11/3/83 Fail to Pay

Fegley, Christian Thomas 1242 Wolverton St 11/11/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Feliciano Echevarria, Meylin 155 1/2 Reagan St 11/15/81 Fail to Pay

Feliciano Echevarria, Meylin 155 1/2 Reagan St 11/15/81 Fail to Pay

Feliciano Echevarria, Meylin 155 1/2 Reagan St 11/15/81 Fail to Pay

Feliciano Echevarria, Meylin 155 1/2 Reagan St 11/15/81 Fail to Pay

Felix-Carmona, Mardarilis 114 Fairmount Ave 4/14/86 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Felty, Alec Davion 401 Market St APT 328 1/10/99 Fail to Pay

Fera, Anthony David 926 E Chestnut St 7/3/75 Summons Undelivered

Fetter, Stephanie J. 127 Catawissa Ave 7/24/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Fetter, Stephanie Jo 127 Catawissa Ave 7/24/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Fetter, Susan Jane 130 S Front Street APT 1611 7/9/65 Fail to Pay

Figueroa, Omar 1121 Susq. Ave 9/28/02 Fail to Pay

Figueroa-Gonzalez, Crystal Marie 847 Edison Ave 11/12/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Finch, Joseph D. 2687 State Rt 225 3/7/94 Fail to Pay

Finch, Joseph D. 2687 State Rt 225 3/7/94 Fail to Pay

Finch, Joseph D. 2687 State Rt 225 3/7/94 Fail to Pay

Finch, Joseph D. 2687 State Rt 225 3/7/94 Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Jason Allen 1018 Walnut St 4/6/83 Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Joel Adam 133 State Street 11/12/86 Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Joel Adam 133 State Street 11/12/86 Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Joel Adam 133 State Street 11/12/86 Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Appear

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Appear

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Appear

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Finfinger, Tiffinie 1259 Market Street Fail to Pay

Firestone, Kyle L. 2700 Lackawanna Ave Lot 1 2/14/89 Fail to Pay

Fisher, Jacqueline Michelle 248 Hanover Street 5/16/87 Fail to Pay

Fisher, Jill Marie 722 Spruce St 12/18/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Fitch, Farrington Oneal 633 Susquehanna Ave 6/5/79 Summons Undelivered

Fitch, Farrington Oneal 633 Susquehanna Ave 6/5/79 Summons Undelivered

Flora, Jason M. 15 S 3rd St 12/27/80 Summons Undelivered

Ford, Quaneer T. 452 N 5TH St 4/7/97 Fail to Pay

Ford, Quaneer T. 452 N 5TH St 4/7/97 Fail to Pay

Ford, Shameer Raekwon 452 N 5TH St 4/7/97 Fail to Pay

Ford, Willie Elbert 351 1/2 Arch St 9/1/85 Summons Undelivered

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Foresman, Debra K. 1052 Westbranch Hwy Apt 2 9/17/64 Fail to Pay

Frazier, Tatiyana Tiara 201 S High St 12/17/97 Fail to Pay

Freeman, Jason Alexander 1207 Susquehanna Ave 9/15/76 Fail to Pay

Freeman, Jason Alexander 1207 Susquehanna Ave 9/15/76 Fail to Pay

Freeman, Jason Alexander 1207 Susquehanna Ave 9/15/76 Fail to Pay

Freeman, Jason Alexander 1207 Susquehanna Ave 9/15/76 Fail to Pay

Furlong-Hockenberry, Dennis 438 Arch St 3/8/92 Fail to Pay

Furlong-Hockenberry, Dennis 438 Arch St 3/8/92 Fail to Pay

Galiendo, Mariela 1026 Upper Mulberry St Fail to Pay

Galiendo, Mariela 1026 Upper Mulberry St Fail to Pay

Galiley, Joseph Anthony 231 S 3RD St 3/15/83 Summons Undelivered

Gamble, Richard E. 11 Kinsey St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gardner, Tabitha 1246 Market St Fail to Pay

Gardner, Tabitha 326 Walnut St Fail to Pay

Garman, Gregory Lee 264 Fern St 3/26/63 Fail to Pay

Gather, Kelly J 248 S 4TH St 2/6/73 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel M. 248 S 4TH St 12/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel Michael 248 S 4th Street Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel Michael 248 S 4th Street Fail to Pay

Gather, Samuel Michael 248 S 4th Street Fail to Pay

Gautier, Jessica Caridad 31 Broadway St Apt 3 9/8/75 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Christin Ashley 342 Race St 10/7/94 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Christin Ashley 342 Race St 10/7/94 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Patrick K. 1871 George street 7/24/87 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Patrick Kenned 209 W Market Street 7/24/87 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Patrick Kenned 209 W Market Street 7/24/87 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Patrick Kenned 209 W Market Street 7/24/87 Fail to Pay

Gearhart, Patrick Kenned 209 W Market Street 7/24/87 Fail to Pay

Gehr, Antoinette Marie 56 Widow Lane Apt 1 11/12/68 Fail to Pay

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Township Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geise Jr, William 2895 Point Twp Dr Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Geiswhite, Craig 325 S Shamokin St 6/17/68 Fail to Pay

Geiswhite, Craig 325 S Shamokin St 6/17/68 Fail to Pay

Geiswhite, Craig 325 S Shamokin St 6/17/68 Fail to Pay

Geiswhite, Craig 325 S Shamokin St 6/17/68 Fail to Pay

Gemberling, Michele 343 Chestnut St 10/7/70 Summons Undelivered

Gerrity, Benjamen David 211 E Saylor St 8/14/86 Fail to Pay

Geyer, Nathaniel Henry 276 Marsh Run Rd 5/2/97 Fail to Pay

Geyer, Nathaniel Henry 276 Marsh Run Rd 5/2/97 Fail to Pay

Geyer, Nathaniel Henry 276 Marsh Run Rd 5/2/97 Fail to Pay

Giffin, Jamie Michael Homeless 9/9/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gilbert, Sarah Jane 29 1/2 North Center Street 8/22/89 Fail to Pay

Gilbert, Sarah Jane 29 1/2 North Center Street 8/22/89 Fail to Pay

Gilbert, Sarah Jane 29 1/2 North Center Street 8/22/89 Fail to Pay

Gilbert, Sarah Jane 29 1/2 North Center Street 8/22/89 Fail to Pay

Gilligbauer, Michael Robert 409 N Rock Street APT 2 12/2/91 Fail to Pay

Gittens, Daniel P. 358 Market Street 6/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gittens, Daniel P. 358 Market Street 6/27/78 Fail to Pay

Gittens, Daniel P. 358 Market Street 6/27/78 Fail to Pay

Glasper, Dondre K. 400 Vine Street 3/4/95 Fail to Pay

Glasper, Dondre K. 400 Vine Street 3/4/95 Fail to Pay

Glasper, Dondre K. 400 Vine Street 3/4/95 Fail to Pay

Glasper, Dondre K. 400 Vine Street 3/4/95 Fail to Pay

Gonzalez, Brian Lee 322 S 10th St 3/25/93 Fail to Pay

Gonzalez, Gary D. 1050 Golf Course Road 11/26/62 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Good, Jeremy R. 535 Queen Street 9/18/77 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Good, Keith Steven 208 Plum Creek Rd 10/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Good, Keith Steven 208 Plum Creek Rd 10/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Good, Keith Steven 208 Plum Creek Rd 10/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Good, Keith Steven 208 Plum Creek Rd 10/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Goodman, Alicia Shavonna 27 Memorial Acres 6/20/90 Fail to Pay

Gray, Benjamin Mark 243 S Vine St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gray, Benjamin Mark 243 S Vine St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Gray, Matthew Alan 533 Montour Rd 10/1/78 Fail to Pay

Greiner, Patricia L. 70 State Route 304 2/27/66 Fail to Pay

Griner, Charles Edward 289 Orange St 2/27/43 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gross, John S. 613 Market St 12/2/47 Fail to Pay

Gudonis, Leonard P. 288 Carroll Rd 6/25/74 Fail to Pay

Guinn, Alyssa 352 S 4th St 10/18/94 Fail to Pay

Guinn, Alyssa 352 S 4th St 10/18/94 Fail to Pay

Guinn, Alyssa 352 S 4th St 10/18/94 Fail to Pay

Guinn, Alyssa Jo 352 S 4TH St Summons Undelivered

Guinn, Alyssa Jo 352 S 4TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Guinn, Alyssa Jo 352 S 4TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Guinn, Alyssa Jo 352 S 4TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Guinn, Alyssa Jo 352 S 4TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gulliver, Kyle Quinn 19 East Independence Street 9/24/96 Fail to Appear

Gulliver, Kyle Quinn 203 E Dewart St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Gulliver, Shane Jeremy 386 Wise Road Ext 9/17/71 Summons Undelivered

Gulliver, Shane Jeremy 386 Wise Road Ext 9/17/71 Summons Undelivered

Gulliver, Shane Jeremy 386 Wise Road Ext 9/17/71 Summons Undelivered

Gulliver, Shane Jeremy 386 Wise Road Ext 9/17/71 Summons Undelivered

Gulliver, Shane Jeremy 386 Wise Road Ext 9/17/71 Summons Undelivered

Guzman, Chestina Fermina 452 Race Street 7/26/01 Fail to Pay

Guzman, Jonathan 228 N 12th St 9/11/02 Summons Undelivered

Guzman, Paula 810 1/2 N 4th St Fail to Pay

Guzman, Paula 810 1/2 N 4th St Fail to Pay

Guzman, Paula 810 1/2 N 4th St Fail to Pay

Guzman, Paula 810 1/2 N 4th St Fail to Pay

Hackenberg, Jason Scott 361 Century VLG 4/2/89 Felony

Haddon, Karen Denise 403 King St 8/11/57 Fail to Pay

Haddon, Karen Denise 403 King St 8/11/57 Fail to Pay

Hafer, Nicole Raye 160 Lombard St 12/2/89 Fail to Pay

Hafer, Nicole Raye 160 Lombard St 12/2/89 Fail to Pay

Haines, Amanda Lynne 327 South 3rd Street 11/19/91 Summons Undelivered

Haines, Richard Charles 11977 Route 522 7/30/63 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hallden, Anthony 72 Queen St Apt 2 12/25/89 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Anthony 72 Queen St Apt 2 12/25/89 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallden, Tyler Alexander 121 Pine Hill Rd 2/8/93 Fail to Pay

Hallimen, Joseph 527 Race St 5/17/88 Fail to Pay

Hallimen, Joseph 527 Race St 5/17/88 Fail to Pay

Hallimen, Joseph 527 Race St 5/17/88 Fail to Pay

Hamilton, Taylon 165 Smith Court Cir. 9/13/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Hamlin, Brenton L 31 Ridgewood Dr 3/25/91 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Hamm, Timothy Lee 128 Queen St 8/25/84 Fail to Pay

Hamm, Timothy Lee 128 Queen St 8/25/84 Fail to Pay

Hanford, Patrick David 845 S 2ND St 6/14/94 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrade Drive 2/11/95 Fail to Pay

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrave Dr 2/11/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hans, Asya Monaye 2340 Seagrave Dr 2/11/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Summons Undelivered

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri 926 Edison Ave 1/13/79 Fail to Pay

Hansen, Terri L. 926 Edison Ave Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hardmon, Malayia Octavia 1507 S Race St 1/14/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hargrove, Alfred 519 Market St Apt 2 9/16/79 Fail to Pay

Hargrove, Alfred 519 Market St Apt 2 9/16/79 Fail to Pay

Hargrove, Alfred 519 Market St Apt 2 9/16/79 Fail to Pay

Hargrove, Anthony 322 1/2 S 3rd St 12/23/62 Summons Undelivered

Hargrove, Anthony 322 1/2 S 3rd St 12/23/62 Summons Undelivered

Hargrove, Anthony 322 1/2 S 3rd St 12/23/62 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Harmon, Autum R 269 2nd St 1/10/90 Summons Undelivered

Harnden, Holly Nicole 2114 Derry St 4/26/90 Fail to Pay

Harp, Roxxette Cheryl 109 Centerville St Apt 2 9/1/90 Fail to Pay

Harrington, Calvin Raish 239 W Montgomery St 4/19/85 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Harris, Melissa A. 405 S. 5th Street 7/9/71 Fail to Pay

Harris, Melissa A. 405 S. 5th Street 7/9/71 Fail to Pay

Hart, Danny Lee 357 3rd St 10/15/53 Fail to Pay

Hart, Joshua Allen NCP 39 N. Second Street 10/21/92 Fail to Pay

Hartman, Joshua 136 S 2ND St 8/4/86 Fail to Pay

Hassinger, Sarah Ann 45 S 11TH St 9/17/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hassinger, Sarah Ann 45 S 11TH St 9/17/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hassinger, Sarah Ann 45 S 11TH St 9/17/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hassinger, Sarah Ann 45 S. 11th St. 9/17/86 Summons Undelivered

Hayman, Kurt J 733 Old Reading Road 11/23/80 Summons Undelivered

Heath, Brandi Margaret 1251 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heath, Brandi Margaret 1251 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heath, Brandi Margaret 1251 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heath, Brandi Margaret 1251 Market St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heath, Brandi Margaret 210 Lenker Ave Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heath, Maurice Tyrone 19 Fairmount Ave 3/12/74 Fail to Pay

Heath, Maurice Tyrone 19 Fairmount Ave 3/12/74 Fail to Pay

Heimbach, Melissa Lea 1275 Walbash Rd 8/2/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heimbach, Melissa Lea 743 Edison Ave 8/2/78 Summons Undelivered

Heimbach, Melissa Lea 743 Edison Ave. 8/2/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Heintzelman, Arlene 620 N 6th Street 11/25/74 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Beth Ann 136 N River Ave 4/10/84 Fail to Pay

Heller, Brandy 1062 Reagan St 10/19/81 Fail to Pay

Heller, Brandy 1062 Reagan St 10/19/81 Fail to Pay

Heller, Brandy 1062 Reagan St 10/19/81 Fail to Pay

Heller, Brandy 1062 Reagan St 10/19/81 Fail to Pay

Heller, Brandy 1062 Reagan St 10/19/81 Fail to Pay

Heller, Kelsey Ellen 45 S Quince St 12/9/94 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Christine E. 412 E Railroad Ave Po Box 66 5/9/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hendricks, Tyler W. 151 Spruce St 5/9/91 Fail to Pay

Hengst, Tina M 141 W. Saylor Street 6/16/83 Fail to Pay

Hengst, Tina M 141 W. Saylor Street 6/16/83 Fail to Pay

Hengst, Tina M 141 W. Saylor Street 6/16/83 Fail to Pay

Hengst, Tina M 141 W. Saylor Street 6/16/83 Fail to Pay

Hengst, Tina M 141 W. Saylor Street 6/16/83 Fail to Pay

Henry, Heather Leigh 661 Gun Club Rd 4/5/90 Fail to Pay

Henry, Heather Leigh 661 Gun Club Rd 4/5/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Henry, Heather Leigh 661 Gun Club Rd 4/5/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Henry, Heather Leigh 661 Gun Club Rd 4/5/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Herman, April Dawn 319 Walnut Street 5/8/85 Summons Undelivered

Herman, Jade Marie 527 E Main St 9/20/95 Summons Undelivered

Herman, Jade Marie 527 E Main St 9/20/95 Summons Undelivered

Herman, Jade Marie 527 E Main St 9/20/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Herman, Jade Marie 527 E Main St 9/20/95 Fail to Pay

Hernandez Belen, Fabian J. 196 Carlisle St 6/16/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hernandez Belen, Fabian J. 196 Carlisle St 6/16/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hernandez Belen, Fabian J. 196 Carlisle St 6/16/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hernandez Belen, Fabian J. 196 Carlisle St 6/16/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Herrera, Maria De Jesus 422 N Second St 8/6/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Herrold, Tesla Lynn 358 17th Street 5/14/91 Fail to Pay

Herrold, Tesla Lynn 358 17th Street 5/14/91 Fail to Pay

Herrold, Tesla Lynn 358 17th Street 5/14/91 Fail to Pay

Hess, Patrick Randall 2531 Sr 61 7/12/82 Fail to Pay

Heverly, Jacob Mark 10348 River Rd Apt 4 11/12/92 Fail to Pay

Heverly, Jacob Mark 10348 River Rd Apt 4 11/12/92 Fail to Pay

Heverly, Robert James 183 Beach Circle 12/30/85 Fail to Pay

Hildreth, Robbin Lee 249 Pine St 1/15/68 Fail to Pay

Hilfiger, Shanna N. 12100 Rt 6 Apt A 9/20/85 Fail to Appear

Hilfiger, Shanna N. 12100 Rt 6 Apt A 9/20/85 Fail to Appear

Hilfiger, Shanna N. 12100 Rt 6 Apt A 9/20/85 Fail to Appear

Hilfiger, Shanna N. 12100 Rt 6 Apt A 9/20/85 Fail to Appear

Hill, Andrea Lynn 137 N. 6th Street 10/12/62 Fail to Pay

Hill, Raymond J. 369 Hebe Bypass Rd 12/16/64 Fail to Pay

Hill, Raymond J. 369 Hebe Bypass Rd 12/16/64 Fail to Pay

Hill, Raymond J. 369 Hebe Bypass Rd 12/16/64 Fail to Pay

Hines, Brett J 229 S 3RD St 9/28/70 Summons Undelivered

Hixson, Michael Anthony 558 Grand St Apt 201 1/8/70 Summons Undelivered

Hixson, Michael Anthony 558 Grand St Apt 201 1/8/70 Summons Undelivered

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Christine A. 4025 Troxelville Rd 9/11/77 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Cody Michael 189 Hummingbird Ln 3/21/94 Fail to Pay

Hlavaty, Cody Michael 3957 Troxelville Rd 3/21/94 Fail to Appear

Hlavaty, Cody Michael 3957 Troxelville Rd 3/21/94 Fail to Appear

Hoagland, Jayme 446 N 7TH St 10/12/84 Fail to Pay

Hoagland, Jayme 446 N 7TH St 10/12/84 Fail to Pay

Hoagland, Jayme 446 N 7TH St 10/12/84 Fail to Pay

Hoff, Dallas Bradley 37 Theresa St 12/23/97 Fail to Pay

Hoff, Stephen William 37 Theresa St 8/16/00 Fail to Pay

Hoffman, Brian Keith 710 N 7th Street 5/15/90 Fail to Pay

Hoffman, Cody L. 234 1/2 N 4th St 9/24/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Holland, Paul John 313 N Derr Dr 112 2/9/82 Fail to Pay

Holland, Paul John 313 N Derr Dr 112 2/9/82 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Hollister, Jared Michael 1122 Edision Ave 3/9/92 Fail to Pay

Holmes, Justin David 39 Main St 1/23/79 Fail to Pay

Holmes, Justin David 39 Main St 1/23/79 Fail to Pay

Hommel, Shannon Noele 334 Linden St 1/1/91 Summons Undelivered

Honicker, Amy Denise 17 Center St Apt B 5/15/86 Fail to Appear

Honicker, Amy Denise 17 Center St Apt B 5/15/86 Fail to Appear

Hoover, Kathy Ann 121 Church St 3/5/73 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hoover, Milford Ammon 126 Boop Rd 12/23/86 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hornberger, Jessica M. 129 W 2ND St 6/16/88 Fail to Pay

Hornberger, Jessica M. 129 W 2ND St 6/16/88 Fail to Pay

Hornberger, Jessica M. 129 W 2ND St 6/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hornberger, Jessica M. 129 W 2ND St 6/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hornberger, Jessica M. 129 W 2ND St 6/16/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Hostetler, Dallion 59 S Fourth St 8/6/03 Summons Undelivered

Houdeshell, Bernard Raymond 408 Market St Apt C 6/6/82 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Houdeshell, Cordell Ray 135 North 4th St 10/19/98 Fail to Pay

Houdeshell, Cordell Ray 135 North 4th St 10/19/98 Fail to Pay

Houdeshell, Cordell Ray 135 North 4th St 10/19/98 Fail to Pay

Houdeshell, Cordell Ray 135 North 4th St 10/19/98 Fail to Pay

Houdeshell, Cordell Ray 135 North 4th St 10/19/98 Fail to Pay

Houseknecht, Michael S 54 Kelly St Apt 314 2/11/68 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Houseknecht, Robert T 334 Church Ave Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Houseknecht, Robert Thomas 334 Church Ave Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Houseknecht, Robert Thomas 334 Church Ave Summons Undelivered

Houseknecht, Robert Thomas 334 Church Ave Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Houseknecht, Robert Thomas 603 N 5TH St Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Houseknecht, Robert Thomas 603 N 5th Street Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Houseknecht, Shania 602 Route 61 9/8/96 Fail to Pay

Houser, Scott M. 221 S Mill St 2/15/58 Summons Undelivered

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Melissa A. 150 2ND St 12/21/74 Fail to Pay

Howard, Nadine Marie 223 Pepper Hill 12/9/85 Fail to Pay

Howerter, Diane A. 55 S Rock St 1/9/67 Fail to Pay

Howerter, Diane A. 55 S Rock St 1/9/67 Fail to Pay

Howerter, Diane A. 55 S Rock St 1/9/67 Fail to Pay

Howerter, Diane A. 55 S Rock St 1/9/67 Fail to Pay

Hulsizer, Crystal Marie 140 Sheffield St 9/17/63 Fail to Pay

Hulsizer, Crystal Marie 140 Sheffield St 9/17/63 Fail to Pay

Hummel, Jacob 219 Race St 11/6/93 Summons Undelivered

Hunt, Dustin Westley PO Box 245 90 Vindale Ave 12/20/99 Fail to Pay

Hunt, Dustin Westley PO Box 245 90 Vindale Ave 12/20/99 Fail to Pay

Hunt, Dustin Westley PO Box 245 90 Vindale Ave 12/20/99 Fail to Pay

Hunter, Jonathan H. 1108 Miller St 1/2/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Hunter, William 101 Catawissa Ave 1/27/00 Summons Undelivered

Hunter, William 101 Catawissa Ave 1/27/00 Fail to Pay

Hunter, William 101 Catawissa Ave 1/27/00 Fail to Pay

Hyde, Walter Edwin 514 Bear Valley Ave 10/1/41 Fail to Pay

Hyler, George Elliot Jr. 206 Third St 7/21/82 Fail to Pay

Hyler, George Elliot Jr. 206 Third St 7/21/82 Fail to Pay

Iaderosa, Matthew Allen 380 Earnies Rd 10/2/92 Fail to Pay

Iglesias, Juan Manuel 13 N 1ST St 11/20/62 Fail to Pay

Irvin, Hope Marie 344 N Market St 6/22/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Appear

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jakes, Charisma Nyasia 526 N. Seventh St 8/4/92 Fail to Pay

Jeirles, Chastydea 1233 Scott Street 7/14/87 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jeirles, Chastydea 950 Augusta St Fail to Pay

Jeirles, Chastydea 950 Augusta St Fail to Pay

Jeirles, Chastydea 950 Augusta St Fail to Pay

Jeirles, Chastydea 950 Augusta St Fail to Pay

Jeirles, Chastydea N. 950 Agusta Street 7/14/87 Fail to Pay

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jones, Donte Jamal 1039 Bell Ave 4/20/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Jones, Donte Jamal 2919 N 3RD St 4/20/91 Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 2919 N 3RD St 4/20/91 Summons Undelivered

Jones, Donte Jamal 2919 N 3RD St 4/20/91 Summons Undelivered

Kahley, Michael Thomas Clarence 750 N 8TH St Apt 22 6/11/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kaiser, Bradley L. 1519 11th Street 5/12/84 Fail to Pay

Kantz, Klarence Charles 215 Cross Rd 2/13/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Karal, Samuel 233 1/2 Spruce St 2/23/97 Fail to Pay

Karal, Samuel 531 Meadow LN 2/23/97 Fail to Pay

Kasianczuk, Chester M. SCI Forest PO Box 307 8/18/75 Fail to Pay

Kauffman, Brandon Nicholas 1329 Mile Hill Rd PO BOX 404 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kauffman, Brandon Nicholas 223 Catawissa Ave Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kauffman, Johnathan 418 N 4th St 12/30/84 Fail to Pay

Kauffman, Johnathan 418 N 4th St 12/30/84 Fail to Pay

Kauffman, Johnathan 418 N 4th St 12/30/84 Fail to Pay

Kauffman, Johnathan 418 N 4th St 12/30/84 Fail to Pay

Kauffman, Robert 260 Market Street APT 201 Summons Undelivered

Kauffman, Robert 260 Market Street APT 201 Summons Undelivered

Kauffman, Robert 260 Market Street APT 201 Summons Undelivered

Kauffman, Robert 260 Market Street APT 201 Summons Undelivered

Kauffman, Robert 260 Market Street APT 201 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kearney, Talia Angel 112 Birch St 2/28/02 Fail to Pay

Kearney, Tasha 151 Hickory Rd 11/30/82 Summons Undelivered

Kearney, Tasha 151 Hickory Rd 11/30/82 Summons Undelivered

Kearney, Tasha 151 Hickory Rd 11/30/82 Fail to Pay

Kearney, Tasha 151 Hickory Rd 11/30/82 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kee, George A. 1117 Susquehanna Ave 1/12/83 Fail to Pay

Keeling, Scott William 707 Front St 7/26/84 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Keister, Jessica Jo 14 Keister Ln 2/7/86 Summons Undelivered

Keister, Taylor Lynn 226 Longacre Rd 3/26/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Keller, Brenda 331 S. Rock St. 11/2/63 Fail to Pay

Kerchoff, Shayanne 477 Water Street 6/23/01 Fail to Pay

Kerchoff, Shayanne 477 Water Street 6/23/01 Fail to Pay

Kerchoff, Shyane 477 Water Street 6/23/01 Fail to Pay

Kerchoff, Shyane 477 Water Street 6/23/01 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kessler, Brianna Lynn 132 Saint Anthony Street 11/18/95 Fail to Pay

Kiefer, Kimberly Kay 106 S Fourth St 2/27/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kieffer, Jenna 4215 Line Mountain Road 6/1/92 Fail to Pay

Kieffer, Jenna 4215 Line Mountain Road 6/1/92 Fail to Pay

Kieffer, Jenna 4215 Line Mountain Road 6/1/92 Fail to Pay

Kieffer, Jenna 4215 Line Mountain Road 6/1/92 Fail to Pay

Kieffer, Jenna 4215 Line Mountain Road 6/1/92 Fail to Pay

Kilck, Trevor 365 S Front St Fail to Pay

King, George David 210 Lenker St 1/7/77 Fail to Pay

King, George David 210 Lenker St 1/7/77 Fail to Pay

King, George David 210 Lenker St 1/7/77 Fail to Pay

King, George David 210 Lenker St 1/7/77 Fail to Pay

King, George David 224 S Shamokin St 1/7/77 Fail to Appear

King, George David 224 S Shamokin St 1/7/77 Fail to Appear

King, George David 224 S Shamokin St 1/7/77 Fail to Appear

King, George David Jr. 210 Lenker St 1/7/77 Fail to Pay

King, Joshua L. 61 Fowlersville Rd 7/4/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

King, Joshua L. 61 Fowlersville Rd 7/4/94 Fail to Pay

King, Terry D. 340 Wall Street 10/22/81 Felony

King, Terry Dean 340 Wall St 10/22/61 Fail to Pay

King, Terry Dean 340 Wall St 10/22/61 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David 136 Hemlock View Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kitchens, David Alan 134 Myrtle St 12/3/94 Fail to Pay

Kleman, Kristofer Michael 363 Trevorton Rd 6/16/80 Fail to Pay

Klick, Trevor Macenzy 356 S Front St 6/14/95 Fail to Pay

Koch, Andrew Allen 507 N 7TH St 6/7/89 Fail to Pay

Koch, Andrew Allen 618 Reagan St 6/7/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Koppenhaver, Donovan L. 490 Orchard Rd 11/25/93 Fail to Pay

Koppenhaver, Donovan L. 490 Orchard Rd 11/25/93 Fail to Pay

Koppenhaver, Donovan L. 490 Orchard Rd 11/25/93 Fail to Pay

Kostingo, Thomas Peter Po Box 33 7/22/63 Fail to Pay

Koteita-Turner, Verinique 723 N. 4th St. 12/30/94 Fail to Pay

Kottke, Andrew Aull-Lawt 280 Juaniata St 3/28/82 Fail to Pay

Kovaschetz Jr, George 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz Jr, George 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz Jr, George 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz Jr, George 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz Jr, George 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz, Benjamin P. 207 Green Street 8/13/83 Fail to Pay

Kovaschetz, George Jr. 3943 State Route 61 Summons Undelivered

Kovaschetz, George Jr. 3943 State Route 61 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kovaschetz, Joshua P.O.Box 156 1/20/80 Fail to Pay

Kovaschetz, Shawn George 401 N 5th St 6/6/72 Fail to Pay

Kratzer, Brittany Lynn 267 Queen St 11/20/93 Summons Undelivered

Kratzer, Brittany Lynn 267 Queen St 11/20/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kratzer, Brittany Lynn 267 Queen St 11/20/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Kratzer, Kerah 337 Race St 7/16/02 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Krieger, Amy Marie 65 E Dewart St 8/10/79 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Krumbine, Jeremy Ryan 244 Lenker Ave 2/19/91 Fail to Pay

Krumbine, Jeremy Ryan 244 Lenker Ave 2/19/91 Fail to Pay

Krumbine, Jeremy Ryan 244 Lenker Ave 2/19/91 Fail to Pay

Krumbine, Michael Thomas 2270 Main St 12/17/80 Fail to Pay

Kucik, Alicia Marie 320 Priestley Avenue 11/7/83 Fail to Pay

Kuffour, Joshua Jalen 701 Lehman St 8/2/98 Summons Undelivered

Kuffour, Joshua Jalen 701 Lehman St 8/2/98 Summons Undelivered

Kuffour, Joshua Jalen 701 Lehman St 8/2/98 Summons Undelivered

Kuffour, Joshua Jalen 701 Lehman St 8/2/98 Summons Undelivered

Kuffour, Joshua Jalen 701 Lehman St 8/2/98 Summons Undelivered

Langston, Natasha Charmi 2018 E Chelten Ave 9/2/86 Summons Undelivered

Latsha, Zachary R 142 Arrow Head Drive 12/25/80 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Latshaw, Katelyn Nicole 45 S 5TH St Apt 5 6/11/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Laubach, Forrest William 531 Chestnut St 9/10/82 Fail to Appear

Laubach, Forrest William 531 Chestnut St 9/10/82 Fail to Appear

Lawrence, Michael Anthony 831 Mahantongo Creek Rd Apt 2 3/27/80 Fail to Pay

Leach, Joseph R. 319 S. 3rd Street 10/28/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Leaveck, Roxane 25 N 10TH St 5/30/67 Summons Undelivered

Lee, Dwayne Steven 4 Long Ave 11/1/92 Fail to Pay

Lee, Dwayne Steven 4 Long Ave 11/1/92 Fail to Pay

Leese, Ty Jason 1062 Ridge Rd 8/26/70 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lehman, Vanessa Mae 1103 North Pearl St 2/23/89 Fail to Pay

Lehman, Vanessa Mae 1103 North Pearl St 2/23/89 Fail to Pay

Lehman, Vanessa Mae 1103 North Pearl St 2/23/89 Fail to Pay

Leib, Virginia D. 439 W Shamokin St 8/25/88 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Leiby, Zachary Ryan 118 Pine View 7/19/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Lenig, Bobby Eugene 336 Furnace Road 9/18/76 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lenig, Kristi 3514 N. Old Trail 1/18/80 Fail to Pay

Lenker, Brian David PO Box 396 3/12/63 Summons Undelivered

Lenker, Brian David PO Box 396 3/12/63 Summons Undelivered

Lenker, Brian David PO Box 396 3/12/63 Summons Undelivered

Lenker, Brian David PO Box 396 3/12/63 Summons Undelivered

Lepley, Brenda L. 2350 Turbot Ave APT 6 1/31/65 Fail to Pay

Lepley, Brenda L. 2350 Turbot Ave APT 6 1/31/65 Fail to Pay

Lepley, Brenda L. 2350 Turbot Ave APT 6 1/31/65 Fail to Pay

Levan, Jeremy Ryan 105 W Sassafras St 8/18/89 Summons Undelivered

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Dakota Noel 27 1/2 Julia St 6/13/90 Fail to Pay

Lewis, Thomas Joseph 35 Park Street, Apt. 3 11/7/80 Fail to Appear

Lewis, Thomas Joseph 35 Park Street, Apt. 3 11/7/80 Fail to Appear

Lewis, Thomas Joseph 35 Park Street, Apt. 3 11/7/80 Fail to Appear

Lewis, Wayne 851 N 4th street 8/9/00 Fail to Pay

Libby, Betty 118 Catawissa Ave 9/20/70 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Libby, Betty 326 Catawissa Ave 9/20/70 Summons Undelivered

Lieb, Aloysius 313 Dairy Rd Apt 3 8/21/78 Summons Undelivered

Light, Keith Jermaine Jr. 420 N 2ND St 2/5/95 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Linkus, Jared Edward 19336 Rt 522 Apt. 4 6/7/83 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Little, Oshja Cherie 16 S. High St 1/20/93 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Nicholas 406 Walnut St 9/24/92 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Nicholas 406 Walnut St 9/24/92 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Stephen Lee 465 Hanover St 9/17/76 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Stephen Lee 465 Hanover St 9/17/76 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Stephen Lee 465 Hanover St 9/17/76 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Stephen Lee 465 Hanover St 9/17/76 Fail to Pay

Lloyd, Stephen Lee 465 Hanover St 9/17/76 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lofton, Leshaun N. 331 S Diamond St 7/2/83 Fail to Pay

Lofton, Leshaun N. 331 S Diamond St 7/2/83 Fail to Pay

Long, April Sue 116 Herndon School Lane 5/31/85 Fail to Pay

Long, April Sue 116 Herndon School Lane 5/31/85 Fail to Pay

Long, April Sue 116 Herndon School Lane 5/31/85 Fail to Pay

Long, Faith 631 N 7TH St 9/15/75 Fail to Pay

Long, Faith 631 N 7TH St 9/15/75 Fail to Pay

Long, Joshua 924 Sunshine Rd Lot 7 12/18/85 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Sarah Lynn 362 S 4TH St 11/30/87 Fail to Pay

Long, Walter Wade 418 Pratt Ln 3/26/74 Fail to Pay

Long, Walter Wade 418 Pratt Ln 3/26/74 Fail to Pay

Lopatofsky, Carol Ann 203 Fairmount Ave 8/7/68 Fail to Pay

Lopatofsky, Carol Ann 266 Horton St 8/7/68 Fail to Pay

Lopez, Esteban 533 Race St 8/23/83 Summons Undelivered

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenz, Michael Steven 722 Chestnut St 7/25/94 Fail to Pay

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Pay

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Pay

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Pay

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Pay

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Make Payment

Lorenzo Mercado, Ashley Aileen 228 N 6TH ST 1/10/95 Fail to Pay

Loss, Hunter Raymond 1085 Dice Rd 10/31/01 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lower, Corinne M. 543 Erdman Rd 6/21/81 Fail to Pay

Lubnow, Mark F 940 Edison Ave 5/17/62 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Summons Undelivered

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Summons Undelivered

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Summons Undelivered

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lubnow, Michael Francis 940 Edison Ave 1/3/64 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Luciano Fonseca, Viviana 715 1/2 North 4th Street 12/2/83 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jandor Richele 280 King St 1/7/89 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jandor Richele 280 King St 1/7/89 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Lusk, Jordy Lee Thomas 221 Front St Apt 2 5/7/90 Fail to Pay

Luu, Anh N. 178 Main Street 1/5/50 Fail to Pay

Luu, Anh N. 178 Main Street 1/5/50 Fail to Pay

Luu, Anh N. 178 Main Street 1/5/50 Fail to Pay

Luu, Anh N. 178 Main Street 1/5/50 Fail to Pay

Lynch, Kyle Anthony 3056 Middle Road 3/28/95 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Macburney, Shane A 930 E Maiden St 7/27/87 Summons Undelivered

Maenak, Michelle Lynn 16 S High St 12/25/73 Fail to Pay

Maenak, Michelle Lynn 16 S High St 12/25/73 Fail to Pay

Maenak, Michelle Lynn 16 S High St 12/25/73 Fail to Pay

Maksimova, Yuliya A. 345 W Elm St 4/27/89 Fail to Pay

Maldonado, German Santana 218 S 7TH St 4/23/84 Summons Undelivered

Maldonado, German Santana 218 S 7TH St 4/23/84 Summons Undelivered

Mantz, Scott Alan 1081 Keller St 2/17/68 Felony

Marino, Julian M. 808 Rolling Green Dr 10/3/81 Fail to Pay

Marotto, Jacqueline A 734 Queen St 2/20/68 Fail to Pay

Marotto, Jacqueline A 734 Queen St 2/20/68 Fail to Pay

Marotto, Jacqueline A 734 Queen St 2/20/68 Fail to Pay

Marrero-Machado, Erving 414 S 4TH St 9/30/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Marrero-Machado, Erving 414 S 4TH St 9/30/91 Fail to Pay

Marrero-Machado, Erving 414 S 4TH St 9/30/91 Fail to Pay

Marshall, Stanley Terrance 6200 Eastwick Ave Apt 202 12/3/88 Felony

Martin, James L. 415 Walnut St 2/27/65 Fail to Pay

Martin, James L. 415 Walnut St 2/27/65 Fail to Pay

Martin, James L. 415 Walnut St 2/27/65 Fail to Pay

Martinez, Andy 214 S Front St Apt 2 4/21/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Andy 214 S Front St Apt 2 4/21/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Andy 214 S Front St Apt 2 4/21/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Andy 214 S Front St Apt 2 4/21/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Andy 214 S Front St Apt 2 4/21/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Christa 37 Memorial Acres 11/13/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez, Israel 1235 Union St 10/21/82 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Martinez-Medina, Jacobo 451 Catawissa Ave 3/23/87 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martinez-Medina, Jacobo 451 Catawissa Ave 3/23/87 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Martz, Andrew Donald 6 May Ave 1/7/93 Fail to Pay

Martz, Andrew Donald 6 May Ave 1/7/93 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Martz, Brianna 209 Green St 3/4/00 Fail to Pay

Masevicius, David R. 311 Penn Street 6/24/74 Fail to Pay

Masevicius, David R. 311 Penn Street 6/24/74 Fail to Pay

Masevicius, Joshua Danie 311 Penn Street 4/26/94 Fail to Pay

Masevicius, Joshua Danie 311 Penn Street 4/26/94 Fail to Pay

Mather, Destiny L. 630 North 8th Street Apt # 22 3/11/02 Fail to Pay

Mather, Destiny L. 630 North 8th Street Apt # 22 3/11/02 Fail to Pay

Mather, Destiny L. 630 North 8th Street Apt # 22 3/11/02 Fail to Pay

Mather, Destiny L. 630 North 8th Street Apt # 22 3/11/02 Fail to Pay

Matos, Alberto Santiago 621 N 7TH St 8/21/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Matos, Dani L. 1147 W Pine St 8/3/98 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Mayhorn, Donelle R. 139 Race St Summons Undelivered

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Summons Undelivered

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Summons Undelivered

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Fail to Pay

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Fail to Pay

Mayhorn, Donelle Rose 139 Race St 2/24/92 Fail to Pay

Mazakian, Mardiros Attila 358 Market Street Apt C 8/6/71 Summons Undelivered

Mazakian, Mardiros Attila 358 Market Street Apt C 8/6/71 Fail to Pay

Mazakian, Mardiros Attila 358 Market Street Apt C 8/6/71 Fail to Pay

Mazakian, Mardiros Attila 358 Market Street Apt C 8/6/71 Fail to Pay

Mazakian, Mardiros Attila 358 Market Street Apt C 8/6/71 Fail to Pay

McCabe, Christopher J. 52 Berry St 12/13/72 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 169 Clay Pond Rd 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 169 Clay Pond Rd 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 169 Clay Pond Rd 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 169 Clay Pond Rd 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 677 Cassel Rd Lot 157 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCaughey, Kimberly D. 677 Cassel Rd Lot 157 4/4/85 Fail to Pay

McCollum, David 146 S. Shamokin St. 4/23/59 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

McCollum, Matthew Bart 987 Edison Hts 9/23/75 Fail to Pay

McCoy, David 721 Iron St 8/1/82 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

McDowell, Marcus Kalvin 161 Lombard St. 7/24/67 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

McKim, Michelle Marie 305 Reagan Street 3/18/75 Fail to Pay

McKim, Michelle Marie 305 Reagan Street 3/18/75 Fail to Pay

McMichael, Cody Allan 232 Scott Ave 11/17/92 Summons Undelivered

McMichael, Cody Allan 232 Scott Ave 11/17/92 Summons Undelivered

McMichael, Cody Allan 232 Scott Ave 11/17/92 Summons Undelivered

McNulty, Deann Marie 1924 Centre St 4/26/84 Fail to Pay

McRae, Daivd Darnell 25 Broadway St Apt 8 9/9/90 Fail to Pay

McRae, Daivd Darnell 25 Broadway St Apt 8 9/9/90 Fail to Pay

Mchenry, Carrie Ann 1130 Susquehanna Ave 7/8/70 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Meacham, Helenmae L. 19 E Independence St 12/15/80 Fail to Pay

Meacham, Helenmae L. 19 E Independence St 12/15/80 Fail to Pay

Medina, Edwin Jose 291 Union Hall Road 2/14/69 Summons Undelivered

Medley, Sherry Ann 36 Stanton Ave 11/9/74 Summons Undelivered

Meiser, Gary 129 South Awl Street 1/31/83 Summons Undelivered

Meiser, Gary 129 South Awl Street 1/31/83 Summons Undelivered

Melendez, Julio Angel 264 Woodland Est 7/4/75 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Merigris, Adreana Mercedes 127 Spruce St 1/7/99 Summons Undelivered

Merigris, Adreana Mercedes 127 Spruce St 1/7/99 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Merigris, Adreana Mercedes 127 Spruce St 1/7/99 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Merigris, Adreana Mercedes 127 Spruce St 1/7/99 Fail to Pay

Merigris, Adreana Mercedes 127 Spruce St 1/7/99 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Merrill, Kenneth 346 Walnut St 11/10/56 Fail to Pay

Merrill, Kenneth 346 Walnut St 11/10/56 Fail to Pay

Merrill, Kenneth 346 Walnut St 11/10/56 Fail to Pay

Mertz, Amanda Marie 540 State School Rd 8/15/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Messner, Ryan P. 119 N 12TH St 5/26/78 Summons Undelivered

Metzger, Brandon Michael 1023 Masser Street 3/1/92 Fail to Pay

Metzger, Brandon Michael 395 Front Street 3/1/92 Fail to Pay

Metzger, Brandon Michael 395 Front Street 3/1/92 Fail to Pay

Metzger, Brandon Michael 395 Front Street 3/1/92 Fail to Pay

Metzger, Cameron Ray 270 N 11TH St 2/28/01 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Metzger, Cameron Ray 270 N 11TH St 2/28/01 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Miller, Derrick W. 4708 State Route 147 1/7/82 Fail to Pay

Miller, Matthew Michael 340 N Oak St 3/28/84 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Miller, Matthew Michael 340 N Oak St 3/28/84 Summons Undelivered

Miller, Rebecca Ann 328 E Columbia Ave 9/25/92 Fail to Appear

Miller, Rebecca Ann 328 E Columbia Ave 9/25/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Millington, Rex Lee Jr. 917 Hallowing Run Rd 5/24/80 Fail to Pay

Millington, Rex Lee Jr. 917 Hallowing Run Rd 5/24/80 Fail to Pay

Millington, Rex Lee Jr. 917 Hallowing Run Rd 5/24/80 Fail to Pay

Mills, Justin F. 1249 Snowdale Road 9/18/99 Fail to Pay

Milton, Kevin 1125 Miller St 1/22/72 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Milton, Temiloya Sherwan 204 King Ave 1/16/95 Fail to Pay

Minium, Betty Alice 914 E Commerce St 6/19/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Moffa, Giovanni Nicholas 135 Seneca St 1/4/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Moffa, Giovanni Nicholas 135 Seneca St 1/4/00 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Moore, Daniel Leon 552 Queen Street 2/17/70 Fail to Pay

Moore, Daniel Leon 552 Queen Street 2/17/70 Fail to Pay

Moore, Jason Aaron 2 Connie Dr 5/12/98 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Mordan, Caitlyn E. 205 N 2nd Street APT2 5/22/91 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Anthony Dayquon 14 High Street 11/30/95 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Chastity Carmen 129 N Fifth Street 8/7/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Chastity Carmen 129 N Fifth Street 8/7/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Chastity Carmen 129 N Fifth Street 8/7/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Chastity Carmen 35 S 7TH St 8/7/93 Summons Undelivered

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Moultrie, Destiny Unique 106 S 4TH St 5/1/93 Fail to Pay

Mover, Russell Allen Jr. 305 Reagan St 1/1/77 Summons Undelivered

Mowery, Thomas A. Jr. 601 S. High St, #7 9/11/68 Felony

Moyle, Brandy Lynn 361 S 4th St 2/16/89 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Moyle, Brandy Lynn 424 Race Street 2/16/89 Fail to Pay

Mulberger, Cody James 426 E Market St Apt 201 2/6/89 Fail to Appear

Mulberger, Cody James 426 E Market St Apt 201 2/6/89 Fail to Appear

Mullany, Michael Sean 1680 Moores School Road 11/5/68 Fail to Pay

Munoz, Elijah 436 N 5th St 6/20/01 Fail to Pay

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N 12TH STREET 11/16/81 Fail to Pay

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N 12TH STREET 11/16/81 Fail to Pay

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N 12TH STREET 11/16/81 Fail to Pay

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N 12TH St Summons Undelivered

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N. 12th Street 11/16/81 Fail to Pay

Murphy, Justin Vincent 119 N. 12th Street 11/16/81 Fail to Pay

Musser, Justin M. 630 N 8TH St Apt 20 6/12/87 Fail to Pay

Musser, Justin M. 630 N 8TH St Apt 20 6/12/87 Fail to Pay

Mutschler, Alisca M. 125 S Franklin St 8/28/91 Fail to Pay

Mutschler, Alisca M. 125 S Franklin St 8/28/91 Fail to Pay

Myers, Angela L. 401 Market St Apt 215 9/18/67 Fail to Pay

Myers, Angela L. 401 Market St Apt 215 9/18/67 Fail to Pay

Myers, Angela L. 401 Market St Apt 215 9/18/67 Fail to Pay

Myers, Angela L. 401 Market St Apt 215 9/18/67 Fail to Pay

Nahodil, Tonia Heather 329 South Vine Street 11/17/76 Felony

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King St 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Negron Otero, Alex Ezequiel 5 King Street 11/27/83 Fail to Pay

Newcomer, Todd Michael 143 E Main St 3/2/71 Fail to Pay

Newcomer, Todd Michael 143 E Main St 3/2/71 Fail to Pay

Newman, Ryan 2553 N Old Trl 12/10/94 Summons Undelivered

Newman, Ryan 64 N 8TH St APT #3 12/10/94 Summons Undelivered

Newman, Ryan 64 N 8TH St APT #3 12/10/94 Fail to Pay

Newman, Ryan 64 N 8TH St APT #3 12/10/94 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Pay

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Nye, Kenneth 157 Race St 3/23/78 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Osman, Matthew 906 E Commerce St 10/20/79 Felony

Pacheco Charriez, Juan D. 631 Church Rd 5/18/80 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Charriez, Juan D. 631 Church Rd 5/18/80 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Charriez, Juan D. 631 Church Rd 5/18/80 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Charriez, Juan D. 631 Church Rd 5/18/80 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Rivera, Adariliz 444 Race St 9/14/85 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Rivera, Adariliz 444 Race St 9/14/85 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Rivera, Adariliz 444 Race St 9/14/85 Fail to Pay

Pacheco Rivera, Adariliz 444 Race St 9/14/85 Fail to Pay

Pacheco, Gabriel Valderrama 112 N Twelfth St 8/14/97 Fail to Pay

Pacheco, Gabriel Valderrama 112 N Twelfth St 8/14/97 Fail to Pay

Pacheco, Gabriel Valderrama 112 N Twelfth St 8/14/97 Fail to Pay

Pack, Devyn 116 Fairmount Ave 11/7/00 Fail to Pay

Pack, Devyn 116 Fairmount Ave 11/7/00 Fail to Pay

Parker, Amanda Lynn 706 Matlack Ave 12/20/98 Fail to Pay

Parker, Amanda Lynn 706 Matlack Ave 12/20/98 Fail to Pay

Perez, Edgar 334 Walnut St Fail to Pay

Perez, Edgar 334 Walnut St Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Summons Undelivered

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria 240 Second Ave Fail to Pay

Perry, Maria Magdalena 240 2ND Ave Summons Undelivered

Perry, Maria Magdalena 240 2ND Ave Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Persing, Patricia J. 1010 E Race St 6/25/77 Fail to Pay

Persing, Patricia J. 1010 E Race St 6/25/77 Fail to Pay

Persing, Patricia J. 1010 E Race St 6/25/77 Fail to Pay

Persing, Patricia J. 1010 E Race St 6/25/77 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank 182 1/2 Kasey Dr 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank 182 Kasey Drive 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank 182 Kasey Drive 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank 182 Kasey Drive 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank 182 Kasey Drive 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Pfleegor, Samuel Frank Schuykill County Prison 230 Sanderson St 10/17/78 Fail to Pay

Phinazee, Dennis Donyell 1426 W Walnut St 8/31/68 Fail to Pay

Phinazee, Dennis Donyell 1426 West Walnut Street 8/31/68 Fail to Pay

Phinazee, Dennis Donyell 1426 West Walnut Street 8/31/68 Fail to Pay

Phinazee, Dennis Donyell 1426 West Walnut Street 8/31/68 Fail to Pay

Phinazee, Dennis Donyell 1426 West Walnut Street 8/31/68 Fail to Pay

Pinelli Landron, Laura 33 Queeen St 6/2/89 Summons Undelivered

Pizarro Marquez, Nashaly 625 N 7TH St 3/24/97 Fail to Pay

Pizarro Marquez, Nashaly 625 N 7TH St 3/24/97 Fail to Pay

Pizarro Marquez, Nashaly 625 N 7TH St 3/24/97 Fail to Pay

Pizarro Marquez, Nashaly 625 N 7TH St 3/24/97 Fail to Pay

Plante, Zackary Tyler Po Box 102 Queen Street 3/29/90 Fail to Pay

Pope, Hayden 227 8th St 6/20/96 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Pope, Hayden Matthew 227 N 8TH St 6/20/96 Summons Undelivered

Pope, Hayden Matthew 227 N 8TH St 6/20/96 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Porter, Nicole Marie 269 Third St 2/4/87 Fail to Pay

Poust, Pamela Sue 412 Market St Apt B 10/24/81 Fail to Pay

Poust, Pamela Sue 412 Market St Apt B 10/24/81 Fail to Pay

Poust, Pamela Sue 412 Market St Apt B 10/24/81 Fail to Pay

Poust, Pamela Sue 412 Market St Apt B 10/24/81 Fail to Pay

Propst, Amanda 1104 1/2 Reagan St Fail to Pay

Propst, Amanda 1104 1/2 Reagan St Fail to Pay

Querry, Zachary 436 Walnut Street 5/24/01 Fail to Pay

Ramirez Rivera, Hector A. PO BOX 443 314 Market St 10/12/83 Fail to Make Payment

Ramirez Rivera, Hector A. PO BOX 443 314 Market St 10/12/83 Fail to Make Payment

Ramirez Rivera, Hector A. Po Box 443 314 Market St 10/12/83 Fail to Pay

Ramirez Rivera, Hector A. Po Box 443 314 Market St Apt 3 10/12/83 Fail to Pay

Ramirez Rivera, Hector A. Po Box 443 314 Market St Apt 3 10/12/83 Fail to Pay

JA 909 Edison Ave 7/27/90 Fail to Pay

Reed, Katlynn Michelle 909 Edison Ave 7/27/90 Fail to Pay

Reed, Katlynn Michelle 909 Edison Ave 7/27/90 Fail to Pay

Reed, Katlynn Michelle 909 Edison Ave 7/27/90 Fail to Pay

Reed, Katlynn Michelle 909 Edison Ave 7/27/90 Fail to Pay

Reevs, Dylan Patrick 546 Duke St 12/3/97 Fail to Pay

Reichner, Gina 524 Arch St 6/18/80 Fail to Pay

Reid, Derrick C. 1300 Myrtlewood 12/1/70 Fail to Pay

Reid, Derrick C. 1300 Myrtlewood 12/1/70 Fail to Pay

Reid, Derrick C. 1300 Myrtlewood 12/1/70 Fail to Pay

Reid, Derrick C. 1300 Myrtlewood 12/1/70 Fail to Pay

Reinhardt, William H. 161 1ST Ave 6/6/00 Fail to Pay

Reinhardt, William H. 161 1ST Ave 6/6/00 Fail to Pay

Reinhardt, William H. 161 1ST Ave 6/6/00 Fail to Pay

Reinhardt, William H. 161 1ST Ave 6/6/00 Fail to Pay

Reinhardt, William H. 161 1ST Ave 6/6/00 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Remphrey, Chelsie M. 235 Fairmont Ave 3/22/89 Fail to Pay

Reyes, Armando Yamil 49 N 6TH St 8/24/85 Fail to Pay

Reyes, Armando Yamil 49 N 6TH St 8/24/85 Fail to Pay

Reyes, Armando Yamil 49 N 6TH St 8/24/85 Fail to Pay

Reyes, Armando Yamil 49 N 6TH St 8/24/85 Fail to Pay

Reyes, Armando Yamil 819 N Rock St 8/24/85 Fail to Pay

Rice, Sara R. 11142 Clarks Valley Rd 7/16/81 Fail to Pay

Rice, Sara R. 416 West Grand Ave 7/16/81 Fail to Pay

Rice, Sara R. 416 West Grand Ave 7/16/81 Fail to Pay

Rice, Sara R. 416 West Grand Ave 7/16/81 Fail to Pay

Rivera Molina, Alex Dani 320 S 10TH St 2/24/99 Fail to Pay

Rivera Molina, Alex Dani 320 S 10TH St 2/24/99 Fail to Pay

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Summons Undelivered

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Summons Undelivered

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Pay

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Pay

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Pay

Rivera Santiago, Arlene 1040 Wolverton St 5/31/83 Fail to Pay

Robinson, Brendan 55 N 6th St 7/29/98 Summons Undelivered

Robles Ruiz, Cherooquimasait Ramon 1043 S Front St 11/18/80 Summons Undelivered

Robles Ruiz, Cherooquimasait Ramon 1043 S Front St 11/18/80 Summons Undelivered

Robles Ruiz, Cherooquimasait Ramon 1043 S Front St 11/18/80 Summons Undelivered

Robles Ruiz, Cherooquimasait Ramon 1043 S Front St 11/18/80 Summons Undelivered

Robles Ruiz, Cherooquimasait Ramon 1043 S Front St 11/18/80 Fail to Appear

Rodriguez, Christian Del Valle 624 N 6th St. 10/20/91 Fail to Pay

Rodriquez, Christian D. 131 N 8th St 10/20/91 Fail to Pay

Rodriquez, Christian D. 131 N 8th St 10/20/91 Fail to Pay

Ruch, Evan Jacob 512 Scharey Hollow Rd 8/29/96 Summons Undelivered

Ruch, Evan Jacob 512 Scharey Hollow Rd 8/29/96 Summons Undelivered

Ruch, Evan Jacob 512 Scharey Hollow Rd 8/29/96 Summons Undelivered

Rudolph, Reggie A. 849 Edison Avenue 8/9/97 Fail to Pay

Ruiz, Amylou 201 S Beech St PO BOX 201 SOUTH 10/9/51 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Russell, Larry Eugene C/o American Rescue Workers 643 Elmira St 8/15/67 Fail to Pay

Russell, Larry Eugene C/o American Rescue Workers 643 Elmira St 8/15/67 Fail to Pay

Russell, Larry Eugene C/o American Rescue Workers 643 Elmira St 8/15/67 Fail to Pay

Russell, Larry Eugene C/o American Rescue Workers 643 Elmira St 8/15/67 Fail to Pay

Russell, Larry Eugene C/o American Rescue Workers 643 Elmira St 8/15/67 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Samuel, Keyon Edward 235 1/2 Court St 4/28/00 Fail to Pay

Sanchez Marte, Christopher 2213 Penn St 3/9/98 Fail to Pay

Sanchez Marte, Christopher 2213 Penn St 3/9/98 Fail to Pay

Sanders, Terre Ann 1029 E Webster St 2/11/79 Fail to Make Payment

Sanders, Terre Ann 300 N. Vine Street 2/11/79 Fail to Pay

Sanders, Terre Ann 300 N. Vine Street 2/11/79 Fail to Pay

Santey, Joshua Curtis 18 E MAin St Apt D 12/19/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Santey, Joshua Curtis 18 E. Main Street, Apt. D 12/19/91 Summons Undelivered

Santey, Joshua Curtis 18 E. Main Street, Apt. D 12/19/91 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Sarvis, Nicole Merrissa 417 McCarthy Street 9/20/87 Fail to Pay

Sarvis, Nicole Merrissa 417 McCarthy Street 9/20/87 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jason Rife 141 Lombard St 10/20/94 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaeffer, Jenna 625 Line Street 4/16/97 Fail to Pay

Schaffner, Veronica 1044 Masser St Fail to Pay

Schaffner, Veronica 1044 Masser Street Fail to Pay

Schaffner, Veronica 1044 Masser Street Fail to Pay

Schleig, Joshua 353 Pennsylvania Ave 10/5/84 Summons Undelivered

Schleig, Joshua 353 Pennsylvania Ave 10/5/84 Fail to Pay

Schleig, Joshua 506 N 2ND St 10/5/84 Fail to Pay

Sebasovich, Jenna Mae 1574 Mile Hill Rd 9/1/99 Fail to Pay

Sessions, Shainia Lynn 1103 Cherry Hill Rd 1/13/96 Felony

Shambach, Keith 220 E. Main Street 7/23/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Shambach, Keith 220 E. Main Street 7/23/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Shambach, Keith 220 E. Main Street 7/23/92 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Shambach, Keith 285 Queen St 7/23/92 Summons Undelivered

Shambach, Keith 285 Queen St 7/23/92 Summons Undelivered

Sharpe, Adrian Joseph 260 Railway Street Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd 12/12/87 Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd 12/12/87 Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd 12/12/87 Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Nathan 297 E Ridge Rd 12/12/87 Summons Undelivered

Shingara, Stephen 1123 Market St 6/3/84 Fail to Pay

Shingara, Stephen 1123 Market St 6/3/84 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Simpson, Dennis Victor 705 Edison Ave 7/26/81 Fail to Pay

Soto, Gabriela Maria 152 West Street 12/25/98 Fail to Pay

Stacey, Jewelia 1114 Edison Ave Summons Undelivered

Stansbury, Marjorie 237 N 12th Street Fail to Pay

Stansbury, Marjorie 286 Duke St Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 12th Street 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelfth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stevenson, Pamela Denise 266 Twelth St 6/28/99 Fail to Pay

Stover, Thomas 260 N 12th Street 4/9/84 Summons Undelivered

Stover, Thomas 260 N. 12th Street 4/9/84 Summons Undelivered

Stover, Thomas 260 N. 12th Street 4/9/84 Summons Undelivered

Stover, Thomas 260 North 12th St. 4/9/84 Summons Undelivered

Straub, Crystal 745 Edison Ave APT6 11/20/74 Felony

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 160 N 4TH St Apt C 1/26/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 160 N 4TH St Apt C 1/26/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 160 N 4TH St Apt C 1/26/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 163 Church St 1/26/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 163 Church Street 1/26/96 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Suriano-Antonio, Marbeli 237 Lenker Ave 1/26/96 Summons Undelivered

Tallon, Gary L. II 142 South Church St 5/27/77 Fail to Pay

Tallon, Gary L. II 142 South Church St 5/27/77 Fail to Pay

Tallon, Gary L. II 142 South Church St 5/27/77 Fail to Pay

Tallon, Gary L. II 142 South Church St 5/27/77 Fail to Pay

Tallon, Gary L. II 142 South Church St 5/27/77 Fail to Pay

Tanner, Adam Joseph 833 S Second St 7/26/89 Fail to Appear

Taylor, Cameron 414 S 10th St 2/28/01 Fail to Pay

Taylor, Cameron 414 S 10th St 2/28/01 Fail to Pay

Taylor, Cameron 414 S 10th St 2/28/01 Fail to Pay

Taylor, Teresa L. 720 S Front St 11/20/85 Summons Undelivered

Taylor, Teresa L. 720 S Front St 11/20/85 Summons Undelivered

Taylor, Teresa L. 720 S Front St 11/20/85 Fail to Pay

Taylor, Teresa L. 720 S Front St 11/20/85 Fail to Pay

Temple, Seth A. 1443 Boyer Hill Rd 8/22/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Temple, Seth A. 1443 Boyer Hill Rd 8/22/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Temple, Seth A. 1443 Boyer Hill Rd 8/22/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Temple, Seth A. 1443 Boyer Hill Rd 8/22/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Temple, Seth A. 1447 Boyer Hill Rd 8/22/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Thompson, Wayne D. 1284 market street 3/29/87 Fail to Make Payment

Thompson, Wayne D. 1284 market street 3/29/87 Fail to Pay

Thompson, Wayne D. 1284 market street 3/29/87 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Eugene Alan 618 N 5TH St 9/7/70 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Oscar 454 Race St 7/13/69 Fail to Appear

Tiebout, Oscar Andrew 345 Race St Apt 1 7/13/69 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Oscar Andrew 345 Race St Apt 1 7/13/69 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Oscar Andrew 345 Race St Apt 1 7/13/69 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Oscar Andrew 345 Race St Apt 1 7/13/69 Fail to Pay

Tiebout, Oscar Andrew 345 Race St Apt 1 7/13/69 Fail to Appear

Troup, Darryl 1106 Susquehanna Ave Apt 1 2/17/86 Fail to Pay

Troup, Darryl 1106 Susquehanna Avenue 2/17/86 Summons Undelivered

Troup, Darryl 1106 Susquehanna Avenue 2/17/86 Fail to Pay

Troutman, Carla 212 S Front St 10/27/91 Summons Undelivered

Troutman, Carla 212 S Front St 10/27/91 Summons Undelivered

Urbina, Oscar Gerardo 606 King St 3/22/65 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Valderrama Pacheco, Gabriel 465 N Fourth St 8/14/97 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Vallati, Barry J. 707 Front St 10/28/61 Fail to Pay

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Summons Undelivered

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Fail to Respond (Arrest Warrant)

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Summons Undelivered

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Summons Undelivered

Vanatta, Dakota Lee 41 Catawissa Ave 12/12/93 Summons Undelivered

Ventura Marrero, Luis Jo 354 Race St 11/7/92 Summons Undelivered

Verdinelli, Meloney Ann 3600 SR 304 Apt 1 2/4/85 Fail to Pay

Villa, Pedro Juan 56 N Sherman St 12/8/80 Fail to Pay

Villa, Pedro Juan 56 N Sherman St 12/8/80 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Elizabeth 1322 Queen St 11/29/83 Fail to Make Payment

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 342 Race St 7/2/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 342 Race St 7/2/94 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 342 Race St 7/2/94 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 342 Race St 7/2/94 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 342 Race St 7/2/94 Fail to Pay

Wagner, Ryan Alexander 602 Fairmont Ave 7/2/94 Fail to Pay

Walk, Heather 62 N. 6th Street 3/27/85 Fail to Pay

Walker, Paul Edward 108 Pine St 6/13/69 Summons Undelivered

Wambold, Steven Tyler 47 Elliott Drive 11/25/90 Other (Arrest Warrant)

Waycaster, Norman Wayne 222 Chatham St Apt 101 11/16/79 Fail to Pay

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Summons Undelivered

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wetzel, Brian K 362 S 4th Street 8/28/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Whapham, Deborah I. 1534 1st street Heritage Heights 10/26/57 Fail to Appear

Whapham, Deborah I. 1534 1st street Heritage Heights 10/26/57 Fail to Appear

Whapham, Deborah I. 1534 1st street Heritage Heights 10/26/57 Fail to Appear

Whapham, Deborah I. 1534 1st street Heritage Heights 10/26/57 Fail to Appear

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Summons Undelivered

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Summons Undelivered

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Craig Allen 503 Front St 4/15/72 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

White, Dakota Paul James 327 S 2ND St 11/19/94 Fail to Pay

Williams, Shelby 705 1/2 N. 4th Street 7/26/98 Summons Undelivered

Williamson, Alyssa 446 Race Street 8/31/96 Fail to Pay

Williamson, Alyssa 446 Race Street 8/31/96 Fail to Pay

Williamson, Alyssa 446 Race Street 8/31/96 Fail to Pay

Williamson, Alyssa 446 Race Street 8/31/96 Fail to Pay

Willis, Andrew Joshua 700 Susq Ave 1/17/87 Fail to Pay

Willis, Andrew Joshua 700 Susq Ave 1/17/87 Fail to Pay

Willis, Andrew Joshua 700 Susq Ave 1/17/87 Fail to Pay

Willis, Andrew Joshua 700 Susq Ave 1/17/87 Fail to Pay

Wise, David Earl 35 N 6th St 3/20/33 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Witkoski, Robert W 225 N River Ave 10/24/69 Fail to Pay

Witkoski, Robert W. 225 N River Ave 10/24/69 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Witkoski, Robert W. 225 N River Ave 10/24/69 Fail to Pay

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 127 Catawissa Ave 3/11/83 Summons Undelivered

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 504 1/2 Arch St 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 617 Greenough St 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 617 Greenough St 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 617 Greenough St 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 725 Market St Apt 1 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Wolseley, Jamel Lamont 725 Market St Apt 1 3/11/83 Fail to Respond (Bench Warrant)

Young, Zachary Alan 510 Catawissa Ave 4/2/72 Fail to Pay

Trending Video