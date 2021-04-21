SUNBURY — Services for senior citizens in Northumberland and Montour counties stand to lose nearly $200,000 in federal funds over five years with the updated formula for how Pennsylvania distributes federal funds authorized by the Older Americans Act.
Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging stands to lose $162,665 and Columbia-Montour Area Agency on Aging will lose $30,447, but the Union-Snyder County Area Agency on Aging will see an increase of $187,152. The Intrastate Funding Formula, or IFF, is what PDA uses to distribute federal funding to the AAA network for administering aging programs and services.
Northumberland County Aging Deputy Administrator Mike Bogush said the news is not welcome. The biggest cut is $130,000 in home-delivered meals.
"I understand it's based on the census, I do understand how we're getting cut," said Bogush. "There's not much I can do about it, not much any of us can do about that."
Bogush said the ramifications of the recalculations — whether other services will have to be cut — are unknown at this time.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said seniors are the most valued citizens of the county and the county will take efforts to make up the difference each year.
"We want to continue supplying assistance to them," said Schiccatano. "We'll need to look over the next five years to make sure we're taking care of our senior citizens. We should be taking care of them."
Columbia-Montour Area Agency on Aging administrator Kathi Lynn said there is "no doubt it will hurt and we will have to adjust."
"We do watch every dollar we spend," said Lynn. "This will hit us in our meals programs. Hopefully, donations from the community and fundraising will make up for our deficit. As you know, meals are by donation only."
For Union and Snyder, it will be a positive impact, said Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Executive Director Holly Kyle.
"We have been historically underfunded so this will be the first adjustment to money based on where seniors live in a very long time," Kyle said. "We have known for years that seniors have migrated back to our area so we are thankful for the opportunity to see an increase in funding to meet the need."
PDA collaborated with the AAA network during the planning and development of the proposed IFF.
The updated IFF is anticipated to shift about $8.8 million in federal funding among the AAAs. Most AAAs will experience a federal funding increase as a result of the revised formula. A phased-in implementation over multiple years will be used to help AAAs who see a decrease in funding adjust their programming budgets and consider alternative funding sources to minimize impacts, and will also allow AAAs receiving increased funding to plan and build their capacity to use the anticipated increased funding efficiently, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
“In the 10 years since this formula has been updated, Pennsylvania’s older adult population has experienced growth and demographic changes," said Aging Sec. Robert Torres in a prepared statement. "These changes need to be incorporated in how the department calculates the distribution of federal funds for aging services to the AAAs “We undertook a thoughtful, months-long process, during which we looked not only at age as a factor of need, but also considered other factors such as older adults in minority populations, rural populations, living in poverty and living alone.”
The public may review and comment on the IFF plan at https://bit.ly/3dBEXkr. Comments will be accepted until April 27.