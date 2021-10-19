From Staff Reports
Northumberland native Jedell Sanchez is serving aboard USS Nebraska, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Seaman Jedell Sanchez serves as a culinary specialist and joined the Navy to make a change in his life.
“I was in college but ready for change,” said Sanchez. “My grandmother always wanted to be in the military but wasn’t able to, so she inspired me to join.”
Sanchez attended Shikellamy High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Sanchez uses skills and values similar to those found in Northumberland.
“Being punctual is very important and going beyond what is asked helped me in the Navy,” said Sanchez.
These lessons have helped Sanchez while serving aboard USS Nebraska.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Serving in the Navy means Sanchez is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Sanchez and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. Sanchez is most proud of persevering through challenges.
“When it gets tough, it’s important to keep going and never quit,” said Sanchez.
As Sanchez and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Doing our job is important, because we’re all required to complete the mission,” added Sanchez.