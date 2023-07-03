SUNBURY — Former Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch and former Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey are officially County Court of Common Pleas judges.
Toomey resigned from his district judge seat on Sunday and was sworn in Monday by Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones as the third full-time county judge. Piecuch was also sworn in as a judge in Union-Snyder counties on Monday.
Both were unchallenged for positions in the May primary each won both the Republican and Democratic nominations.
“I am so happy for Judge Toomey,” Jones said. “I’ve known him a very long time and we couldn’t be happier to have him join us.”
After Piecuch was sworn in as judge Monday morning, Heath Brosius was appointed interim district attorney in Snyder County. Brosius was an assistant prosecutor when he ran unopposed for the DA position in May and won both party nominations.
In Northumberland County, President Judge Paige Rosini brought into the swearing-in, a ceremony attended by several Valley leaders including county Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon, District Judges Mike Diehl and Bill Cole, and state Sen. Lynda Culver, who got the process started so Toomey could take the bench early.
“To have this many people here the day before a holiday is a true testament to how much people like Judge Toomey,” Rosini said.
The crowd even surprised Toomey.
“I didn’t know I had this many friends,” Toomey joked. “I am very happy that I do.”
Toomey thanked those in attendance, voters, Gov. Josh Shapiro, and especially Culver.
“Sen. Culver pushed for this to happen early and I am very grateful to her,” Toomey said.
Toomey won both the Republican and Democratic nominations and was unopposed in the upcoming General Election in November, so between Culver and county commissioners, they were able to get Toomey confirmed by the Senate to take the bench early.
Culver previously said the need for a judge in the county was critical and she was happy to help Toomey.
Former President Judge, now Senior Judge Charles Saylor, who retired at the beginning of the year, said he couldn’t have asked for a better replacement.
“I know Judge Toomey and I know how hard he will work,” Saylor said. “I could not have hoped for a better person to take over my seat.”
Toomey will begin to hear cases on July 10, county officials said.
Toomey said he is excited to get started.
“I’m ready,” he said. “But I just want to say I couldn’t have done this without the support of my wife Tammy, she is truly the wind beneath my wings.”