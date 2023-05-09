After our Constitution was signed, Benjamin Franklin walked out into the street of Philadelphia, he was approach by a woman who asked him, “Mr. Franklin what type of government have you given us? His reply was “a Republic madam, if you can keep it.”
The thought and hope of our founding fathers were that people from within the community would step up to run and occupy offices within our local, state, and federal government. People who have life experience, representing the views and values of the community they were elected to serve.
I believe Larissa Hauck, who is running to serve as Snyder County Treasurer represents that very candidate the founding fathers had in mind. Her commitment to her family as a wife and mother, and in her community as a volunteer and leader in numerous county organizations have led her to the decision to run for this position. For Larissa, this is no stepping stone to a higher office, but a commitment to her community. Her kind heart and calm demeanor and serving as the deputy treasurer for 11 years makes her most qualified for this office. Join me in electing Larissa Hauck for Snyder County Treasurer.
Mark J. Harris,
Middleburg