A Navy vet from Shamokin recently wrote (Aug. 31) about the 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan and suggested that somehow their deaths should be blamed on “Trump haters.” If we’re going the start assigning political and/or ideological blame to each loss of life, it’s probably best to look at the big picture.
Thanks primarily to MAGA hat-wearing anti-vaxers and anti-maskers, the pandemic has flared back up. Right now, more Americans are killed by COVID every three days then were killed during 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan.
If you’re against loss of life, the Republican Party probably isn’t for you. For the past 40 years, they have fought against any attempts at sensible gun laws. For the past 30 years, they have fought against any attempts to fix our utterly broken health care system. For the past 15 years, they have fought against any serious attempts to combat the looming climate catastrophe that, if left unchecked, will likely kill all life on Earth. The former White House occupant’s mishandling of the pandemic cost 600,000 American lives. And right now, governors from some southern states are preventing local school districts from taking reasonable steps to protect their students from the deadly pandemic.
Because of their anti-choice stance, the GOP claims to be “pro-life.” Sorry, not buying it.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin