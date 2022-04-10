George Will, in his op-ed published on April 4, goes far out of his way to excuse an instance of extremely poor judgment from the longest presently sitting Supreme Court Justice.
Will suggests that the flap arising when documents released after an 8-1 decision (with Justice Clarence Thomas casting the lone, ill-considered dissent) disclosed emails between his wife, Ginny Thomas, and the Trump administration, in which she openly encouraged the misplaced and ill-founded, if not yet determined unlawful, efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.
Will minimizes the flap by calling the significant, arrogant ethical lapse by Justice Thomas a “kerfuffle,” dismisses it as merely a question of appearance, and in so doing takes a stand in opposition to accepted judicial norms. In short, in the realm of jurisprudence, appearance not only ought to matter, but is important and does matter.
That the importance of the “appearance of conflict” escaped the critical notice of the long sitting Supreme Court Justice, appointed by George H.W. Bush and confirmed only after the less than hospitable receipt of opposing testimony from (now professor) Anita Hill, goes a long way to reinforcing doubts about his judgement and ethics, and in buttressing the belief of the many who opposed his nomination in the first place.
Will poses the question, “is there any reason to assume that Virginia’s obsessions rather than his [Justice Thomas’s] jurisprudential convictions determined his dissent?” Without directly answering Will’s question, consider this one: Is there any reason to assume they didn’t?
Consider how it might feel for you if you, personally, were involved in a case in which the outcome in your favor could conceivably impact personally and negatively on the presiding judge. That would constitute an appearance of conflict, a matter of concern and importance. Appearance should matter, does matter, and the prevailing, conservative norm that a judge recuse when the appearance of conflict presents is a good and necessary one.
In this instance, such anticipated, conservative jurisprudence is hardly a matter of rocket science, and Justice Thomas has done no favor to the brand of conservatism, nor to our democracy; not only has he succumbed to, but he has facilitated, the shameful and shameless politicization of our highest court, undermining the essential system of checks and balances.
We deserve better than so clear an example of bad judgement from a sitting Justice. If he won’t resign (at age 73), his involuntary removal should be pursued.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg