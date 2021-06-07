My intention in submitting my recent letter to the editor was to inform Shikellamy taxpayers of the amount being forwarded to ESS when Shikellamy support personnel would be subcontracted. I unfortunately made a clerical error transcribing data from my calculator to my note paper. The result is that the correct amount should be $287,404.98 instead of my original figure.
In spite of my error, I still think that this amount of money being sent out of the school district is significant and doesn’t benefit the local economy in any way. I would also like to clarify that this entire amount would not be profit for ESS as it includes the amount of required payroll tax deductions.
I accept responsibility for my error and publicly submitting incorrect information. I apologize to the Shikellamy school board for appearing to sensationalize this amount of money. That was not my intention.
Michael Dock,
Northumberland