During each person’s lifetime, it is likely that you will need someone to help you care for a loved one’s health issue or that you will be the person who needs care.
Caregivers often require the help of medical professionals as they carry out their responsibilities, but they also require resources and help as they work to ensure the quality — and safety — of the life of a loved one, friend, neighbor or colleague.
If you are currently a caregiver, or you know someone who is serving as a to caregiver, care for a friend, the message every one involved in this effort has shared is an important message, “Please don’t hesitate to seek help for your loved one and for yourself.”
In addition to the resources suggested by professionals, one additional support you might want to explore is the Caregiver Action Network at Caregiveraction.org. It is an online system for caregivers that provides a broad range of support at any hour of the day.
These are the care options that will be featured in the weeks ahead:
Today: Home Health Care
Nov 8: Rehabilitation Care
Nov 15: Palliative Care
Nov 22: Long-term Nursing Care
Nov 29: Hospice Care
For an aging population and anyone facing a difficult medical diagnosis, we will need to understand the medical and social service resources that are available in our Valley.
More than anything, caregivers need the support of their family, friends, and colleagues. A small gesture could mean “the proverbial world” to someone who is struggling to care for their children and their parents; a neighbor who has stepped up to help a friend; a distant relative who works hard to provide appropriate care — the list goes on.
You can care about the caregiver every day, but, this month, let’s make it a priority for each of us who knows or loves a caregiver.