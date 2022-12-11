Food service location inspections for the Susquehanna Valley from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022:
MONTOUR COUNTY
Diversified Treatment Alternative Center
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
City Corner
Date of report: Nov. 29
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JR’s Mini Mart
Date of report: Nov. 17
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: No
Violations: (13) Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with the Food Code; No QAC test strips available for sanitizer in 3-compartment sink; Leak at elbow of drain line for fan unit in milk walk-in cooler. Leak was dropping directly onto gallon milk containers. Milk containers were moved; Hand sink was blocked by trash can and large container of soap stored in basin. Hand sink to be clean and available for use at all times; Loose insulation exposed at left side of 3-compartment sink; Spray bottle of water not labeled as to contents; Bulk bag of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler; Bags of ice not labeled with facility name and address (Shamokin, PA); Dust buildup on fan guards in walk-in cooler; Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; Cardboard used as shelf liners is not an approved material because it is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; FEC posted expired in April 2022. If owner has an updated certificate it is to be posted. If not, then recertification is due; Restroom door is not self-closing.
Tharptown General Store
Date of report: Nov. 17
Town: Tharptown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Dollar General, #398
Date of report: Nov. 26
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in display area and intended for use or sale in the food facility.
Johnny’s Farm Market
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Penns Tavern
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (5) Vacuum-packed fish observed thawing in vacuum packaging and not removed from packaging prior to placing under refrigeration as per the manufacturers instructions; Wooden knife scabbard not approved for use in commercial kitchens; Buildup under food storage racks in basement walk-in cooler; No consumer advisory on menus at start of inspection. Manager was able to add to menu’s and re-print from computer; Condensate and ice forming on bottom of drain pan for walk-in cooler fan box. Condensate dripping onto packaged meats on rack below cooler. All packages to be sanitized prior to opening. Manager will make sure no other foods are stored under these leaks until fan box is repaired.
Snyder’s Restaurant
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1); Buildup of mold-like residue on glass refrigerator doors in rear storage room. Dust buildup on fan guard in refrigerator at grill and dust in top interior of refrigerator at service counter.
Sunbury Steam Fire Engine Co. #1
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wendy’s #19119
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
White Oak Tavern
Date of report: Nov. 15
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) Dust buildup observed on section of walk-in cooler ceiling.
Weis Markets #36
Date of report: Nov. 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Greystone Diner & Bar
Date of report: Nov. 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Fetter’s Meat Market
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) Two half gallons of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 11/7; Some of the food storage racks in walk-in cooler exhibiting heavy rusted areas with coating peeling or missing. Fan guards have dust buildup in walk-in.
Five Star Program
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Goodwill Hose Co.
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mount Carmel Dollar General Store
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) -Wall in the Backroom area, has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair; Door located in the Backroom area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Pete’s On Broadway
Date of report: Nov. 8
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) Restroom doors are not self-closing.
Oaklyn Elementary School
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (4) Restroom door by cafeteria is not self-closing; Pressure gauge only registering 5 psi during final rinse stage instead of 15-25 psi; Plastic sporks stored in all directions in a bowl instead of with just handles available for contact by students; Hot water only registering 105F instead of 110F or higher at kitchen sinks.
Shikellamy High School
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) Restroom door was propped open.
Sunoco Quick Shop #5
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) No QAC test strips could be located during the inspection; -Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve. Also, the AVB is missing it’s cover and is leaking when water is turned on. AVB needs repaired and Y-valve removed.
Work Foundations
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Baked by Brina
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Bethany United Methodist Church
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Santana’s Soulfrito
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Watson Mart
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (4) Chicken thawing at room temperature instead in refrigerator or under cold running water; Fly tape installed over chicken breading station and left portion of warewash area.; Mold-like buildup on tips of 2 slushie dispense; No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION
Wagging Tail Coffee Co.
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) Ceiling tiles above oven in middle hall are warped and stained from water damage; Sanitizer could not be located during inspection. PIC will purchase sanitizer today to correct.
7-ELEVEN #40415A
Date of report: Nov. 3
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve.
St Louis De Montfort Academy
Date of report: Nov. 3
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (3) No test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in the mechanical dishwasher; Buildup of dust on fan guard in walk-in cooler. Drain line leaking from 3 different spots under fan box; Accumulation of dust and grease on hood filters at cookline.
Sweet Dreams Cheesecake Emporium
Date of report: Nov. 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; Ware washing sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.
The Old Farmers Table
Date of report: Nov. 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (3) Wooden knife holder, in the prep area, cannot be easily disassembled using common handheld tools, for cleaning and inspection; Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door; Top interior underside of microwave with moderate to heavy food residue.
Zach’s South Front Street
Date of report: Nov. 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
SNE Bulk Foods
Date of report: Nov. 1
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) No hot water available at the ware washing sink at the time of this inspection.
West Snyder Elementary School
Date of report: Nov. 1
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
Elizabeth’s An American Bistro
Date of report: Nov. 18
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Pieces of Cake
Date of report: Nov. 10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Chilly Willy’s
Date of report: Nov. 9
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JR Meats
Date of report: Nov. 9
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Subway #39939
Date of report: Nov. 9
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (2) The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; Ceiling tiles missing above the walk-in freezer need replaced. If removed for heat escape, a close mesh screen will need to be installed.
Dollar General
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Domino’s Pizza
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Hungary Run Distillery
Date of report: Nov. 7
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Larry’s Pizza & Subs
Date of report: Nov. 4
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (1) -Observed an accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes in exhaust ventilation hood above the fryers.