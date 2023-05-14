In January, a woman who was a former colleague passed away at the age of 60. She had just turned 60 years “young” the previous Christmas day.
She was employed with us for 32 years and was loved like a mother by everyone who knew her. She was our union president, a faithful member of her church, a member of a volunteer fire company, Moose Lodge, VFW, and American Legion. She adored children, dogs, and cats. Outside of her “work family,” she had a huge network of extended family and friends. On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28, she went to bed as usual. But, the following morning, she never woke up.
When the news of her death spread, it was as if an “emotion bomb” dropped on everyone’s head. Colleagues and friends, accustomed to her daily presence, were left in unimaginable shock as they attempted to deal with the sudden loss. The anxiety of their own potential early mortality was felt by many.
For me, her death was a reminder. We all know we’re going to “go” one day, but still, few of us like to think about it or prepare for it. In case we forget, God reminds the Muslim in the Qur’aan: “Every soul shall have a taste of death.” (Surah Ali ‘Imran, 3:185)
Sleep is viewed as a “minor death” in Islam. We read in the Qur’aan: “God takes the souls at the time of their death, and those that do not die He takes during their sleep. Then he keeps those for which He has decreed death and releases the others for a specified term. Indeed in that are signs for a people who give thought.” (Surah Az-Zumar, 39:42)
Islamic scholar Imam al-Jibaly explains: “During sleep, our souls depart from our bodies in an obscure manner. The soul of every sleeping person is held by God, and He then releases it when it is time to wake up. Even if he sleeps for just a brief moment, his soul is taken and then returned to his body during that moment.”
Imam al-Jibaly further says: “During the ‘minor death,’ a soul ... meets other souls of both living and dead people ... These released souls may then remember and relate some of what they experienced during their journey — dreams.”
I’ve experienced this firsthand. I’ve had vivid recollections of people both living and dead in my dreams. I’ve wondered about them until I learned these teachings. For me, they bring comfort.
This is not to say that when a loved one or somebody close passes, Muslims don’t feel grief and pain. Like all human beings, God has given us emotions and the ability to love.
From our Islamic tradition, for example, we know that when the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of God on him) only son, Ibrahim, died as a toddler, the Prophet cried so hard that others around him were brought to an outpouring of tears. Who knew better than he, that “every soul shall have a taste of death?!” The Prophet was a human being. He modeled feelings, love, and grief when he was overwhelmed at the loss of his only son.
I quoted from the Qur’aan that God suggests we “give thought” about our mortality. For me, one of the ways I do this is through a specific “ask,” or prayer, of Him before I retire each evening. I’ve included two here, or you may research other beautiful ones online that are more appropriate for you and your family:
When I was a child, before I was a Muslim, I was taught a classic children’s bedtime prayer from the 18th century. There are many versions, but this is the version I learned. Some claim it’s the original: “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take. Amen.”
Muslims are taught many duas (prayers) before going to sleep, but here’s a common one: “With Your Name, my Lord, I lay down my side, and by Your permission and help I raise it. If You hold my soul by death, show it mercy, and if You release it, then protect it as you protect your righteous servants. Amen.”
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.