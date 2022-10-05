Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program is a clever, community-uplifting solution to a workforce shortage.
Any employee who has worked for at least one year in the hospital system is eligible to apply to the program. It offers selected employees an opportunity to train in nursing, with $40,000 in financial support along with education and wellness support.
In exchange, the employee must commit to five years working within the system as an inpatient nurse.
The goal of the program, Geisinger said in its announcement in June 2021, was to support 175 scholars per year by offering rolling admissions to the program.
That’s a pretty terrific way to combat a workforce shortage. The bonus is that it won’t just help Geisinger.
Employees who elect to find work elsewhere will still be part of a projected shortage across the U.S.
A February article published in the National Institutes on Health’s National Library of Medicine said there is a lack of potential educators, high turnover and inequitable workforce distribution among other factors, like an aging population, aging workforce and burnout, leading to the shortage. Employment opportunities for nurses are projected to grow at a faster rate (9%) than all other occupations from 2016 through 2026, according to the report.
On the personal level, the program gives people like Joshua Reinsburrow, of Turbotville, an opportunity to answer his second calling.
A pastor for 25 years, Reinsburrow had a life-altering moment in 2016 when he and his son, Henry, were involved in a car accident and the child suffered a traumatic brain injury. The recovery process took years at Geisinger and other medical facilities and 24/7 medical care — which presented extra difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspired by those who gave so much to help his son and his family in their time of crisis, Reinsburrow left his career as a pastor to pursue nursing.
It “just made sense, given my background in EMS. I’ve had good mentors over the years, whether in ministry or EMS, and over the last couple of years I’ve had people saying ‘did you ever think about nursing?’ This is how it all came about,” he said.
He took some college courses — he’s set to graduate from Bloomsburg University’s nursing program in 2024 — then during an internship at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, he had the experience that solidified his calling.
“I felt like I became part of the family, there,” he said.
That’s the real potential power of the nursing scholars program. It provided an opportunity for Reinsburrow to change his life, answer his second calling and, in the process, have the kind of experience at Geisinger that might turn him into a longtime employee there.