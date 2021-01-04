The Daily Item
Taylor O’Brien has begun her junior season at Bucknell displaying the form that led her to be named Miss Pennsylvania Basketball at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.
The guard led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting Sunday in the Bison’s 59-44 road victory over Loyola (Maryland). Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi contributed 10 points and six rebounds as Bucknell outscored the host Greyhounds 39-23 in the second half.
O’Brien, who scored more than 2,000 points in high school, made 12 of 26 shots (46.1%) in the season-opening sweep of Patriot League rival Loyola.
It was a defensive struggle early on, as Bucknell (2-0) mustered only seven first-quarter points and had just 20 at the half. However, the Bison improved their field goal percentage from 23.8% in the first half to 44.7% in the second and also cut their turnovers to gain control. They took the lead less than two minutes into the third quarter, and shot 17-of-38 (44.7%) over the final two periods.
“I felt good about the defense, so we committed to those details,” said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff. “We had way too many turnovers, but defensively, to only give up 20 points in the first half kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”
The Greyhounds, led by a 14-point effort from Emily McAteer, shot 21.4 percent for the game. Bucknell also won the battle of the boards, 43-34.
Eight first half turnovers and a 3-for-10 start plagued the Bison early on. Bucknell also missed on four 3-point field goal attempts in the first 10 minutes. Loyola managed to build a 9-2 lead over the first 7:22 of the game before O’Brien got the team back on track by interrupting a six-minute scoring drought with five points over the final two minutes of the quarter.
The offensive woes continued into the second quarter where Bucknell converted just two field goals, but successful trips to the foul line kept the lead within reach. Bucknell sunk 10-of-12 attempts at the charity stripe before halftime and finished the game 13-of-15 (86.7%).
Bucknell did manage to tie the game at 13-apiece with 4:13 left in the second quarter, but Loyola would carry a 21-20 lead into the locker room.
Both teams came out hot in the third quarter, which saw three lead changes in the first two minutes. Ally Johnson connected on Bucknell’s first 3-pointer of the game at the 7:30 mark in the third and gave Bucknell a 30-27 lead that it wouldn’t surrender throughout the rest of the game.
Bucknell held Loyola to 7.14 percent shooting (1-for-14) in the fourth quarter, and the Greyhounds missed on all five attempts from deep.
Big fourth quarters by Carly Krsul and Ceppi helped Bucknell outscore the Greyhounds 19-8 over the final 10 minutes, and the Bison grew the lead to as many as 17.
Krsul finished the game with eight points and eight rebounds, and Ally Johnson posted seven points with a team-high five assists. Brugler led the Bison with nine rebounds to go along with seven points.
“We’ve got a tough group. There was a stretch of three or four minutes where we were really good in the second half to give us the lead, and that was enough today. They just reaffirmed in my mind that we can be our best when our best is required,” said Woodruff.
BUCKNELL 59, LOYOLA 44
Bucknell
Taylor O’Brien 7-15 4-4 18, Autumn Ceppi 4-12 2-2 10, Ally Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Tessa Brugler 2-5 3-3 7, Abby Kapp 2-10 0-0 5, Carly Krsul 4-7 0-0 8, Marly Walls 0-3 4-4 4, Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-2 0, Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-15 59.
Loyola
Emily McAteer 6-16 2-3 14, Taleah Dixon 0-15 8-8 8, Bri Rozzi 2-4 1-1 6, Devyne Newman 2-11 1-2 5, Delaney Connolly 1-5 2-2 4, Charia Roberts 1-2 2-2 4, Caramina Tanedo 0-2 3-4 3, Emma Glezen 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Sieper 0-0 0-0 0, Laryn Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Steidle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 19-22 44.
Halftime: Bucknell, 22-21. 3-point goals: Bucknell 2-9 (Johnson 1-1, Kapp 1-6, Dingler 0-1 O’Brien 0-1); Loyola 1-15 (Rozzi 1-2, Newman 0-1, Tanedo 0-2, Connolly 0-3, Dixon 0-3, McAteer 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 46 (Brugler 9, Kapp 8); Loyola 34 (Connolly 10, McAteer 8). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Johnson 5); Loyola 7 (Newman 3). Steals: Bucknell 6 (Ceppi 2, O’Brien 2); Loyola 2 (Newman, Tanedo). Blocked shots: Bucknell 2 (Brugler, Shaffer); Loyola 2 (McAteer 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 12, Loyola 10. Total fouls: Bucknell 19, Loyola 20. Fouled out: Rozzi.