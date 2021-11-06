Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct 31, 2021.

MONTOUR

BEST WESTERN PLUS

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #14851

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

ROBIN’S NEST

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(In the process of recertifying online with ServSafe.) 2(Observed walk-in cooler with a minor accumulation of dust.)

LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SANTANA’S SOULFRITO

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICUS HOSE CO.

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANLEY’S HOTEL

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3455

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KND’S PIZZA

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed the ceiling and walls in the walk in cooler with an accumulation of dust.)

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces and is no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date of report: 10/25

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN #40415

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALAMO COMPLEX

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE DEN

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHITE OAK TAVERN

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Beef gravy observed being reheated on steam table line.) 2(Salad dressing cups observed being used as scoops for dressings and cheese dispensers.)

LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS @ HAUNTED HOUSE

Date of report: 10/15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4

Date of report: 10/15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET #4

Date of report: 10/15

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1608

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL # 6978

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

R&R‘S TIN CUP

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREE FALLIN GRILL

Date of report: 10/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS

Date of report: 10/08

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 10/08

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in main store’s preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

THE BAKERY

Date of report: 10/08

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs held at 55°F, in the front counter area, rather than 45°F or below as required.)

CRABBY LARRYS SEAFOOD TFS 3

Date of report: 10/07

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KARSCHNER’S CONCESSION TFS 3

Date of report: 10/07

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VANCE’S APPLE DUMPLINGS TFS 3

Date of report: 10/07

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

ARBY’S #7142

Date of report: 10/27

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 10/27

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed food stored directly on the floor in right front walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #37306

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNOWFOX-WEIS #226

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3

Date of report: 10/15

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROGER MOYER’S CONCESSIONS #3

Date of report: 10/15

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE

Date of report: 10/14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM

Date of report: 10/14

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the second floor warehouse area, is made of raw press-board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. Two-foot spill observed absorbed into flooring and hole identified in another second story area.)

UNION

COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date of report: 10/26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALLENWOOD CAFE

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped food and grime on walk-in cooler floor. Floor to be cleaned more frequently to preclude buildup.) 2(Loose rodent bait observed on floor in dry storage area. If used indoors, rodent bait shall be in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station. Traps are recommended indoors and bait around exterior perimeter.) 3(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was

AMERICAN LEGION POST #957

Date of report: 10/22

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KITCH IT TO THE CURB MFF 3

Date of report: 10/22

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of splash residue on backsplash of 3-compartment sink.)

UNION CELLARS

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice scoop stored in ice bin with handle in contact with the ice.)

VALLEY CATERING — MFF 3

Date of report: 10/22

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALEES CAFE

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Certificate expired earlier this year and owner has re-certification test scheduled for November.)

BURGER KING #1049

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #3832

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT

Date of report: 10/12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flaking paint on ceiling surfaces in kitchen.) 2(Black buildup on wall behind dishwasher and on drain pipes of ice machine.)

BONANZA STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 10/06

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Some wall/door/ceiling surfaces in walk-in cooler, exhibiting areas of rust which are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(Buildup of mold-like residues on fan guards and racks in one walk-in cooler. Heavy grease and food residuals building up at sides of fryers (between right fryer and wall and left fryer and table).) 3(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 4(2 spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.)

PENN DAIRY LLC

Date of report: 10/06

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST MILTON FOOD MART

Date of report: 10/06

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/06

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSHIHANNA

Date of report: 10/05

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No self-closers on restroom doors.)

JR MEATS

Date of report: 10/04

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tags

Trending Video