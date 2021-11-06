Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct 31, 2021.
MONTOUR
BEST WESTERN PLUS
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #14851
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
ROBIN’S NEST
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(In the process of recertifying online with ServSafe.) 2(Observed walk-in cooler with a minor accumulation of dust.)
LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SANTANA’S SOULFRITO
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICUS HOSE CO.
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANLEY’S HOTEL
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #3455
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KND’S PIZZA
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed the ceiling and walls in the walk in cooler with an accumulation of dust.)
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces and is no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 10/25
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN #40415
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALAMO COMPLEX
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE DEN
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITE OAK TAVERN
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Beef gravy observed being reheated on steam table line.) 2(Salad dressing cups observed being used as scoops for dressings and cheese dispensers.)
LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS @ HAUNTED HOUSE
Date of report: 10/15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4
Date of report: 10/15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET #4
Date of report: 10/15
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1608
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL # 6978
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
R&R‘S TIN CUP
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREE FALLIN GRILL
Date of report: 10/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLIVER’S CIGAR AND SPIRITS
Date of report: 10/08
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 10/08
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in main store’s preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
THE BAKERY
Date of report: 10/08
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs held at 55°F, in the front counter area, rather than 45°F or below as required.)
CRABBY LARRYS SEAFOOD TFS 3
Date of report: 10/07
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KARSCHNER’S CONCESSION TFS 3
Date of report: 10/07
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VANCE’S APPLE DUMPLINGS TFS 3
Date of report: 10/07
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
ARBY’S #7142
Date of report: 10/27
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 10/27
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed food stored directly on the floor in right front walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.)
ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #37306
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWFOX-WEIS #226
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3
Date of report: 10/15
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROGER MOYER’S CONCESSIONS #3
Date of report: 10/15
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE
Date of report: 10/14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM
Date of report: 10/14
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the second floor warehouse area, is made of raw press-board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. Two-foot spill observed absorbed into flooring and hole identified in another second story area.)
UNION
COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date of report: 10/26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALLENWOOD CAFE
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped food and grime on walk-in cooler floor. Floor to be cleaned more frequently to preclude buildup.) 2(Loose rodent bait observed on floor in dry storage area. If used indoors, rodent bait shall be in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station. Traps are recommended indoors and bait around exterior perimeter.) 3(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was
AMERICAN LEGION POST #957
Date of report: 10/22
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CORNERSTONE KITCHEN
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KITCH IT TO THE CURB MFF 3
Date of report: 10/22
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of splash residue on backsplash of 3-compartment sink.)
UNION CELLARS
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice scoop stored in ice bin with handle in contact with the ice.)
VALLEY CATERING — MFF 3
Date of report: 10/22
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALEES CAFE
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Certificate expired earlier this year and owner has re-certification test scheduled for November.)
BURGER KING #1049
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #3832
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT
Date of report: 10/12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flaking paint on ceiling surfaces in kitchen.) 2(Black buildup on wall behind dishwasher and on drain pipes of ice machine.)
BONANZA STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 10/06
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Some wall/door/ceiling surfaces in walk-in cooler, exhibiting areas of rust which are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(Buildup of mold-like residues on fan guards and racks in one walk-in cooler. Heavy grease and food residuals building up at sides of fryers (between right fryer and wall and left fryer and table).) 3(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 4(2 spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.)
PENN DAIRY LLC
Date of report: 10/06
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST MILTON FOOD MART
Date of report: 10/06
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/06
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSHIHANNA
Date of report: 10/05
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No self-closers on restroom doors.)
JR MEATS
Date of report: 10/04
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None