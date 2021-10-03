“O Believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as friends.”
This quotation is part of a verse from the Quran and it is the basis of the most questions I am asked by non-Muslims.
”Is it really true,” they want to know, “that we can’t be your friends?”
To answer the question straightaway, “No, it is not true that a Muslim is prohibited from having Jewish and Christian friends. Yes, we can be your friends!”
The confusion is a result of the mistranslation of the Arabic word for “guardian,” which in some Qurans reads as the word, friend.
A more accurate translation of this part of the verse is, “O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians.”
Just like there are many foreign language translations of the Christian Bible, there are also many translations of the Quran from its original Arabic, which is considered to be the only authentic version. Translations into other languages are only interpretations. Millions of Muslims, and others around the world, study the Arabic language to decipher the meaning of the words in context. They do not depend on translated Quranic words which have the potential for inaccuracy and distorted ideology.
Translation is an art and a skill. Sacred scriptures cannot be run through translation software and published for mass distribution, no matter how well the intention.
This brings us back to the word, “friend,” which is found in various editions of the English-language Quran. Other definitions for “friend” include “allies,” “guardians,” or “protectors.”
As mentioned, the Arabic word used that makes the verse confusing in some Quran scriptures is not actually “friend,” but is “guardian,” understood by Arabic-speaking people to be “wali,” or the plural, “aliyah.” So, it is necessary to ask, “In Islam, who is a ‘guardian?’”
In the mosque, the imam, or the faith leader of the mosque, is the “wali” or the “guardian” of his community. Much like a rabbi, priest, or pastor, the imam has various communal duties such as leading the Friday Jumuah prayer, but his most important official duty is to be the official “guardian” of his community.
In the family, it is the Muslim husband who is the “wali,” the “guardian” of his family. Like the imam of the mosque, one of his most important duties as outlined in the Quran, is to be the “maintainer” and “protector” of his family.
By understanding that only a Muslim man can be an imam, the “guardian” of a mosque, or only a Muslim man can be the “guardian” of his family, it becomes clearer that God is partly warning against taking Jews or Christians as “wali”/”aliyah” in this verse.
Does it make sense that a Catholic priest should conduct Jumuah services on Friday for a Muslim community? Should an imam pray mass for a Catholic community? Or should a non-Muslim man be the wali of a Muslim family?
Finally, in Arabic, the word “friend” is translated as “khalil.” We have a beautiful example in Quran 4:125 where God refers to His Prophet Abraham (peace upon him) as His intimate friend: “Who can be better in religion than one who submits his whole self to God, does good, and follows the way of Abraham the true in Faith? For God did take Abraham for His close friend.”
In many places in the Quran, God speaks positively and lovingly in reference to Jews and Christians as People of the Book. In other words, people who were given monotheistic scriptures by God.
The Quran is a Book of Guidance for Muslims, but more importantly, it is a Book of Guidance for all of Mankind.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole.