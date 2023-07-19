December 2018: Kenya Mann Faulkner begins as chief ethics officer.
February 2019: Penn State Human Resources conducts an investigation of the Office of Ethics and Compliance following an internal complaint.
July 2019: The Office of Ethics and Compliance receives a hotline report describing a hostile work environment created by Faulkner. Later, the ethics office receives a separate hotline report accusing employees of creating a hostile work environment for Faulkner. An anonymous reporter emails then-President Eric Barron informing him of alleged misconduct by Faulkner. Ethics office employees are notified via email that the university has hired the law firm Duane Morris to conduct an internal investigation of the office.
September 2019: David Gray, then-senior vice president for finance and business, tells ethics office employees that the investigation did not find “new behavior” and that the office needs to “hit the reset button,” according to court filings.
January 2020: The Office of Ethics and Compliance receives another hotline report about alleged misconduct in the ethics office involving Faulkner.
June 2020: Denise Shivery is fired. The former compliance specialist had reported Faulkner’s alleged misconduct to Penn State Human Resources. Duane Morris returns to investigate the ethics office.
September 2020: The Office of Ethics and Compliance receives a third hotline report accusing Faulkner of misconduct.
December 2020: An anonymous reporter emails the Penn State Board of Trustees chair and immediate past chair, attaching a copy of the September 2020 hotline complaint. “A report to you, as trustees, is one of the last options in an attempt to avoid public scrutiny,” the tipster writes.
February 2021: The day after Faulkner presents to the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance, an anonymous reporter emails a trustee alleging turnover in the ethics office is due to “Ms. Faulkner’s significant misconduct/retaliation.”
March 2021: In an email to all ethics office staff, the university’s associate general counsel states that Faulkner is stepping down from her position “effective immediately.”
June 2022: Shivery files a federal lawsuit against Penn State alleging discrimination and retaliation.
January 2023: Penn State and Shivery settle the discrimination lawsuit out of court.