NORTHUMBERLAND — A borough man faces felony aggravated assault charges after Northumberland police say the 34-year-old spit on officers and attempted to bite them during an arrest on May 29.
David Garza, of Queen Street, is jailed on $100,000 cash after being arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Wednesday.
Police said the incident began when officers were dispatched to Bob Washington Tavern, in Northumberland, for a report of two people fighting on May 29 at 11:23 p.m.
When officers arrived they spoke to an alleged victim who said Garza struck him, police said.
officers began to search for Garza and when they found him attempted to take him into custody at which point Garza began to fight off officers, police said.
When police got control of Garza and handcuffed him and placed him the back of a police vehicle he once again began to resist arrest, police said.
Garza began to spit and attempted to bite officers, police said.
Garza was kicking the back of the police vehicle and head butting the doors, police said.
More officers arrived and warned Garza to stop but at this point, police said Garza broke one of the leg restraints and was swinging the chain in the air, police said.
Officers then used an electronic weapon to subdue Garza, who police said threatened to kill family members of all people involved, police said.
Garza also faces felony terroristic threats, resisting arrest and misdemeanor simple assault.
Garza will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on June 21 at 10:30 a.m.