LEWISBURG — A new directive passed down by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has some county officials upset, wondering why the state did not consult them before enacting changes to training protocols.
“It’s too much. We will lose municipal coordinators,” said Michelle Dietrich, director of Emergency Management Agency for Union County.
Dietrich said the public safety people are good at what they do and have been doing it for a significant amount of time.
Those with professional certifications previously did not have to recertify their training but are now being required to do that, according to Dietrich.
The state is now saying they want recertification every five years with 75 credits over the five phases of emergency management, according to Dietrich.
2017 is the last time the state revised the plans. The directive was pushed out right before July 4, Dietrich said.
According to Dietrich, state emergency certification programs are being updated.
These trainings affect county and municipal emergency management directors and staff.
“There’s certain trainings they want you to take,” Dietrich said.
The three levels are basic, advanced and professional.
Dietrich has been professionally certified since 2012.
“A long time,” she said.
According to the directive, PEMA staff is considered a practitioner but training is optional for them.
Other practitioners can include hospital staff, school district, university and private sectors, or other non-government entities, such as the Red Cross.
Pennsylvania is now saying those at the professional level are now required to join Emergency Management Agencies (EMA), such as Keystone Emergency Management Association (KEMA), National Emergency Management Association (NEMA), and International Association of Emergency Management.
“They want us to be elected or appointed to various positions (in those organizations),” said Dietrich.
Dietrich said it costs taxpayer dollars to be members of these organizations and the state has cut funding sources affecting the bottom dollar for county emergency management departments.
“Union County uses grant money to pay half the salaries from my department,” Dietrich said.
EMA organizations are now being required to do public speaking and presenting.
“We do that anyway but now they’re requiring documentation that you did it,” Dietrich added.
To be certified in emergency management, agencies must follow PEMA guidelines to be an instructor and keep or obtain professional certification.
“This is a big burden on the municipal level,” said Dietrich.
Dietrich sits on a board running a ten-county task force of regional EMA leaders and said her duties could conflict with one another based on these changes.
The directive went into effect January 5, 2022. A draft was previously sent.
According to Dietrich, the draft is different from a final document and recertification was not included in the original draft.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said these changes provide extra burdens and some requirements conflict with current law.
“And quite burdensome for counties in particularly their emergency services personnel to meet,” said Richards.
Such stipulations the state is making for EMA’s to attend emergency management classes, trainings and educations; produce publications of newsletters, articles, or research papers; obtain awards for professional certification; legislative engagement on emergency related issues; and testifying at legislative committees.
A county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) must be activated for 48 hours to be counted as part of a professional certification.
A county is responsible for municipal level trainings.
According to Dietrich, Union County does emergency operation training each month.
She said the new directive from Harrisburg had no input from counties.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Northumberland County feels similarly to Union County.
“We’re on the same page as Michelle (Dietrich),” said Scott Jeffery, director of Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency.
Jeffery has been in his role for 21 years.
“It can be a burden,” Jeffery said about the new directives from PEMA.
He said local emergency organizations are mostly volunteer and will feel the strain.
“I understand change if it can be done the right way but this seems like a hassle,” Jeffery said. “It’s got a lot of county and local folks frustrated.”
Jeffery said while changes in directives might not cause issues, potentially it could stall certain aspects of emergency personnel’s job duties.
“We have day-to-day jobs we have to do as well,” said Jeffery.
According to Jeffery, county EMA salaries are paid half by counties and the rest by PEMA.
Jeffery said the rationale for the updated directives has some EMA leaders confused.
“It’s a double edged sword I guess. It has some local coordinators scratching their heads,” said Jeffery.