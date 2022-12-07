SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious will be discussing and voting on a price increase for parking fees and fines after city officials voted to purchase a new text-to-pay parking meter system to be put in place by Jan. 1.
At the Dec. 12 city council meeting council and Brosious will be voting on the new fee schedule.
The meters are in route to Sunbury and should be installed before the end of the free parking in the city which expires Jan.1
During a budget meeting, council discussed raising the parking meter fees from 25 cents an hour to 50 cents an hour, while changing the parking lot meters from 75 cents for three hours to 50 cents an hour.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the new system will allow people to still use coins or if an individual chooses they can use the text-to-pay system so they don’t have to use any actual money.
Hare said a lot of the meters currently in Sunbury are broken or just not in good working order, and it was time to put a new system in place.
Council also discussed raising all-day parking passes from $2 to $4 and adding a weekly parking pass to the fee schedule for a price of $20. The passes are good for anywhere in the city, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup.
The next change would be the monthly parking permit fee which is currently $20. The proposed change would raise that to $60, according to Troup.
A yearly pass is $365 but would be raised to $400, under the new fee schedule.
Parking violations are currently $15 but would be raised to $20, Hare said.
Councilman Jim Eister said the fees would need to be discussed at a council meeting and council members then can decide the best route to take.
Council invested $70,000 into at least 400 parking meters. The city currently has 600 meters.
Brosious and council voted to set aside the $70,000 of American Rescue Funds in order to purchase the mechanisms that will be placed inside the meters, as well as various signs throughout the downtown explaining how to use the text-to-pay system.
Metered parking in the city lots could also be completely gone and an individual would need to use the text-to-pay system, officials said.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city.
Council had looked at leasing 10 kiosks, which cost about $50,000 plus a nearly $70 fee each month per machine but decided not to make the investment.
Brosious said the city usually generates around $70,000 a year from parking.
Council and Brosious will also be adding a part-time meter reader to make sure the meters are being monitored throughout the day.