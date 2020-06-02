SUNBURY — Elected officials representing Northumberland County sent a letter to the governor on Monday, pushing for the county to be moved into the green phase of the governor’s three-phase reopening plan.
State Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Kurt Masser, state Sen. John Gordner and Northumberland County Commissioners Kym Best, Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano all signed the letter sent to Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Northumberland County residents have followed the guidelines set forth by the administration and are ready to transition to the green phase. We have successfully flattened the curve and our hospitals are prepared and have the space, staffing and supplies to avoid becoming overwhelmed,” said Culver. “We need to get our businesses reopened and our people back to work safely.”
“With the decision to move Snyder and Montour counties to green, Northumberland County has been put at a severe disadvantage in our region,” Masser said. “Our statistics show that we deserve to be on an even playing field with our surrounding counties, to give our businesses a fighting chance.”
Snyder and Montour counties moved into Gov. Wolf's green phase on Friday. By this Friday, 34 of the state's 67 counties will be green. Northumberland and Union counties will remain yellow until at least June 12.
In the letter, the officials note that Valley residents cross county borders to work and for entertain and the move to green for two counties will only add to that.
"We have a vested interest in keeping our community safe and free from disease, and not over-burdening the health care facilities ¡n the county," they wrote. "Our 4-county region in the Susquehanna Valley intermingles daily as many people live, work, shop, eat, and attend church, etc. in different counties in this region. With the decision to move Snyder and Montour County to the Green Phase effective May 29,2020, this will likely create even more movement among counties while also negatively impacting businesses in Northumberland County. Our offices have all heard the pleas of Northumberland County residents who desire the ability to safely re-open their businesses and safely return to work."
Citizens of Northumberland County out voting on Tuesday expressed their opinions about Northumberland County going green.
"I think our case count is worrisome. It keeps inching up," said Lisa Shosh, of Northumberland. "I'm not a health expert. They are our officials for a reason."
Rick Hess, of Upper Augusta Township, said he wants the county to enter the green phase.
"We should go green, especially when everybody else around us does," he said. "It's not fair to small businesses who are not allowed to open up. There's a hair salon up the road that hasn't been open."
Bruce Haupt, of Upper Augusta Township, said wearing masks and social distancing should keep the numbers down so the county can enter the green phase.
"Why can Target and Walmart be open but not small businesses and mom and pop shops?" he said.