Valley school districts have started sending the Class of 2021 off, with graduation ceremonies underway and many more scheduled over the next week or so.
The fact that hundreds of seniors will get a chance to graduate in person, with their classmates and in front of friends and family in the coming weeks, is a feat for which they should all be proud.
When key life moments were wiped away last year, the Class of 2021 undoubtedly had to wonder what their final year of high school would like. Would their be sports and Homecoming dances? What about spring musicals? Graduation? Prom?
While some moments were different this year, there were moments because sacrifices were made. Schools never turned into super-spreaders because thorough safety plans put into place last summer and strictly followed, for the most part, worked. Some students opted to study remotely, sacrificing time with friends to ensure these upcoming graduation ceremonies would be possible.
You will have some stories to tell your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews or anyone else who will listen. Life will go on, though. You will go on, to the next chapters of your life.
Whether you go on to college, technical school, the military or go right into a job, be the best student, soldier, sailor, Marine or worker you can be. Make the most of it. If you find you don’t want to continue on that path, there are many other options. It’s OK to change your mind.
Try different things, different jobs, different careers.
Travel, when it is safe. There is a wide world out there full of variety in culture, languages, food and people. Learn how other people live, work, play, love. People who travel are less likely to be prejudiced against others. They understand better how the world works. Plus, it is exciting.
Never stop learning. Knowledge is power. Knowledge leads to an understanding of other people you thought were so different. We all want to survive, live life, love, enjoy family and friends.
Knowledge also leads to skills and better-honed talents, and all of that opens doors to opportunities.
Read. Read everything, newspapers, books, magazines, blogs, cereal boxes. You’ll find something interesting everywhere.
Thank your parents today. Call them tomorrow. Don’t text, call them. You’ll understand in a few years how much that phone call means.
If you are certain what path you want to take in life, that is great, and we wish you the best in your journey. If you have no idea what you want to do, that’s OK, too. You have time to explore, to find your path. Just don’t use your lack of definite plans as an excuse to do nothing.
Congratulations to the Class of 2021, you have stories to tell. Go soar.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Manging Editor Bill Bowman and Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.