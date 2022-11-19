The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State have waited a year for this.
Now it’s time to face Michigan — and after more struggles than usual this weekend, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will indeed be undefeated when they meet next weekend.
Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland on Saturday. The Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan cleared their final hurdles, and now Ohio State will try to avenge last season’s loss to the Wolverines — its first in the series in a decade.
Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Maryland (6-5, 3-5) kicked off, Michigan edged Illinois on a late field goal. The Buckeyes then had plenty of problems of their own against the Terrapins. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Ohio State forced a three-and-out, however, and then the Buckeyes ran out most of the remaining time. Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left, and Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.
No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally.
McIntosh rushed 19 times with a 26-yarder for the Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who outgained Kentucky 365-297.
Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) lost for the fifth time in seven games. Will Levis completed 20-of-31 for 206 yards with an interception for the Wildcats.
No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting Michigan to a win over Illinois.
The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime.
The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown’s 37-yard touchdown run. With a chance to run out the clock, they had to punt to Michigan late in the game, and failed to hold on and beat a top-three team for the first time since knocking off top-ranked Ohio State in 2007.
No. 7 USC 48, No. 16 UCLA 45
PASADENA, Calif. — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards, and Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game.
Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers.
Williams completed 32-of-43 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. His favorite target was Jordan Addison, who had 11 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.
USC fell behind 14-0 before rallying. The Trojans scored on eight of nine drives, including five straight.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns, but also had three interceptions and a fumble.
No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama got breakout performances from Jase McClellan and Jermaine Burton against an overmatched FCS team.
McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns, and Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young in the win over Austin Peay.
The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get going against Austin Peay (7-4).
Mike DiLiello passed for 147 yards for Austin Peay, but was intercepted twice. Drae McCray had 12 catches for 92 yards.
No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami, Fla. 10
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season, and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami.
The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons and — for a half — had their most dominant showing on both sides of the ball.
Clemson scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions while Miami (5-6, 3-4) was stuffed by the Tigers defense.
Arkansas 42, No. 7 Mississippi 27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a rout of Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.
Sanders averaged 9.7 yards on 24 carries, helping Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) snap a two-game skid and become bowl-eligible. He gained 153 yards in the first half.
Navy 17, No. 17 UCF 14
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat UCF without completing a pass.
Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground.
The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC and all but eliminated the Knights’ chances of playing at home in the conference championship game.
Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.
No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles, and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College.
The Fighting Irish (8-3) won their ninth straight against Boston College (3-8).
The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter.
No. 19 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD, and Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia.
Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) failed to become bowl eligible for the second time under fourth-year coach Neal Brown and for only the fourth time since 2000.
West Virginia’s Garrett Greene threw three TD passes to Sam James and finished 15-of-27 passes for 204 yards. He was intercepted twice. Greene also scored on a 13-yard run.
No. 20 Florida State 49, Louisiana 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half, and Florida State ran for 251 yards, routing Louisiana.
Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time, and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory against the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6).
No. 22 Cincinnati 23, Temple 3
PHILADELPHIA — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles, and Cincinnati beat Temple.
Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings.
Oklahoma 28, No. 24 Oklahoma State 13
NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off Oklahoma State.
Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on.
Spencer Sanders passed for 381 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State, but he threw four interceptions.
No. 25 Oregon State 31, Arizona State 7
TEMPE, Ariz. — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon State’s win over Arizona State.
The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won for just the second time at ASU since 1972.