The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon tied a career-high with 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed only seven points in the second half.
Ahead 39-29 at intermission, the Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half, and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc. McMahon scored 12 points in the second half and tied her career-best with five steals.
Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Brooke Kane led New Hampshire (4-7) with 13 points.
No. 6 UConn 69, Princeton 64
STORRS, Conn. — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead sixth-ranked UConn to a victory over Princeton.
UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint. Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1).
Kansas 77, No. 12 Arizona 50
TUCSON, Ariz. — Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles and Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona.
The Wildcats led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back 3-pointers to close the second quarter to give the Jayhawks a 28-22 lead at halftime. Then Kansas outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter.
The Jayhawks kept pouring it on to match their largest win ever over a ranked team. Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds.
Toledo 71, No. 14 Michigan 68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws at 3.1 seconds as Toledo beat No. 14 Michigan for its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996.
The Rockets extended their nation’s best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines’ home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation. Leigha Brown put the Wolverines on top 68-67 win a shot from the elbow with 20.3 seconds to play.
No. 20 Maryland 77, Purdue 74
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.
No. 21 Arkansas 63, Lamar 50
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had her second-straight double-double and No. 21 Arkansas pulled away from Lamar. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman transfer from UConn, had a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Samara Spencer also had 17 points for the Razorbacks, who continued their best start since by holding the Cardinals to 17 points in the second half. Portia Adams led Lamar with 12 points. The Cardinals grabbed a 33-31 halftime lead by making 4 of 7 3-pointers and 13 of 26 overall against an Arkansas team that was allowing 57.8 points and 33% shooting, 27% from 3-point range. That changed in the second half when Lamar went 3 of 16 in the third quarter and 2 of 13 in the second for a 17% half.