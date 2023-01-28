The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla. — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to end the Crimson Tide’s nine-win streak.
Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points, helping second-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser to his biggest win with the program. Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Sooners (12-9) had lost three straight, but against the Crimson Tide shot 58% from the field.
Rylan Griffen led Alabama (18-3) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Brandon Miller, who came in averaging 19.5 points per game, finished with 11.
No. 3 Houston 75, Cincinnati 69
HOUSTON — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds.
No. 4 Tennessee 82, No. 10 Texas 71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points and Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists to lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas. Josiah-Jordan James added 14 and Santiago Vescovi had 12 for Tennessee, which led by as many as 22 midway through the second half.
No. 5 Kansas State 64, Florida 50
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and No. 5 Kansas State beat Florida. Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats.
They improved to 18-3 to equal the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history.
No. 6 Arizona 95, Washington 72
SEATTLE — Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 6 Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away. The Wildcats won their fourth straight and picked up their first road sweep in conference play this season.
No. 7 Virginia 76, Boston College 57
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and Virginia used a big first-half run to take control in a 76-57 win over Boston College for its sixth straight victory.
The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 18-15 before starting an 18-4 run over the next 11 minutes.
Mississippi State 81, No. 11 TCU 74, OT
STARKVILLE, Miss — Tolu Smith had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an overtime victory over No. 11 TCU. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak.
Missouri 78, No. 12 Iowa State 61
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri take down Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Creighton 84, No. 13 Xavier 67
OMAHA, Neb. — Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton’s four other starters finished in double-figures and the Bluejays toppled Xavier 84-67 for their fourth straight Big East win.
Creighton (13-8, 7-3) steadily built a double-digit lead throughout the game and made 34 of its 60 field goal attempts (56.7%) before a sold-out crowd.
No. 14 Gonzaga 82, Portland 67
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch.
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from Auburn to win an SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.
No. 16 Marquette 89, DePaul 69
CHICAGO — David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and Marquette defeated DePaul.
Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.
No. 17 Baylor 67, Arkansas 64
WACO, Texas — Keyonte George scored 24 points for No. 17 Baylor. The 16-5 Bears never trailed again after Flo Thamba made two free throws for a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left.
Hofstra 85, No. 18 Charleston 81
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Aaron Estrada scored 25 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra ended No. 18 College of Charleston’s 20-game win streak.
Pittsburgh 71, No. 20 Miami 68
PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 31 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 20. The Panthers held the Hurricanes scoreless over the final 2:26 while closing on an 11-0 run to beat a ranked team for the third time this season.
No. 21 Florida Atlantic 70, Western Kentucky 63
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky to remain undefeated at home.
No. 24 Clemson 82, Florida State 81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with a win over Florida State.
Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson, which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.