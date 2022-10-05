SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company will hold its Selinsgrove Oktoberfest fundraiser Saturday for adults 21 and older.
The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the 713 Bridge Street fire station.
The cost is $50, which includes beer, a $10 vouchers for food provided by five vendors, an Oktoberfest mug and live entertainment provided by Nate Myers and the Aces, Becky Blue Band and Kinsey. A $30 admission is also available for non-drinking attendees.
An axe-throwing competition for a grand prize of $100 will also be held.
Since the establishment of DH&L in 1874, volunteers have been responsible for fundraising to support the company.
"In 2024, we'll celebrate our sesquicentennial. A lot has changed in 150 years - including what it takes to keep bringing money in. We've learned that with everyone's busy lives, we have to have fundraisers that are impactful and fun," said Sean Christine, a fire lieutenant.
Selinsgrove Oktoberfest was first held in 2016 and is one of several fundraisers held by the company which is in the process of raising money for a new $1.5 million ladder truck.
For tickets, visit the fire company's website at dhlfire.com.
— MARCIA MOORE