In live-trapping wild turkeys earlier this year, Pennsylvania Game Commission biologists came across the oldest female turkey ever recorded in the state.
Among birds captured for fitting with leg bands and radio transmitters, on Feb. 2 in Clearfield County they found a hen with an old leg band from a previous capture and release on her leg.
That old leg band indicated that the turkey had been captured previously on March 3, 2012. It also revealed that she had been an adult at the time of that previous encounter, allowing the biologists to calculate that it is now at least 12.5 years old.
Reaching that age in the wild in Pennsylvania is a significant accomplishment, according to the commission. A hen reaching adulthood at her first birthday faces an average life expectancy of no more than three more years.
As the turkey appeared healthy, the biologists decided to fit her with a GPS transmitter that will allow for continued monitoring of her status.
She is among the more than 700 turkeys – 500-plus males and 200-plus females – banded across the state this winter for the “largest turkey project” ever conducted by the commission in its efforts in wild turkey population monitoring and management.
For that project, in four of the state’s 24 wildlife management units a sampling of the turkeys captured were equipped with GPS transmitters that the commission will monitor over time.
New this year, commission trapping crews will put transmitters on 100 hens – 25 each in WMUs 2D in western Pennsylvania, 3D in northeastern Pennsylvania, 4D in central Pennsylvania and 5C in southeastern Pennsylvania.
The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities, and spring hunter and harvest densities.
The large-scale project also will be looking at disease prevalence in the birds. Commission crews collected various samples – blood, tracheal, feces and skin – from hens that received the backpack-style transmitters.
The studies are being done in partnership with Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.
Trapping turkeys in winter is part of ongoing population monitoring as well as the launch of a large-scale hen study.
Just as in the previous two winters, the commission also put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by either calling the toll-free number or emailing the email address on the band.
“That gives us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model,” said Mary Jo Casalena, commission’s turkey biologist.
The population and movement portion of the project is looking at how landscape and weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement. The disease portion is examining how disease prevalence varies by landscape and impacts things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages.
Fall turkey hunting numbers far below historic levels as season opens SaturdayApproximately 100 additional transmitters will be deployed each winter through 2025, so that in the end – with transmitters from hens that die being recovered and re-deployed – the commission expects to be monitoring more than 400 transmitter-equipped hens.
Researchers from Penn State and the Wildlife Futures Program will interpret the data collected. Biologists from Maryland and possibly another state wildlife agency will join the project next year.
“It’s going to be the largest turkey project we’ve ever conducted, with the hope of answering many questions regarding current hen population dynamics,” Casalena said.