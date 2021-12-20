Oliver William Reedy, infant, of Milton, entered into rest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Danville, a son of Caitlyn Reedy and Gavin Doane, both of Milton.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a twin brother, Liam Michael Reedy, and half brother, Greyson H. Doane; maternal grandmother, Lisa Reedy and maternal grandfather, Todd Reedy, both of Milton; paternal grandmother, Clara Rice of Milton and paternal grandfather, Robert Doane of Milton. Also survived by two great-grandmothers, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Burial will be conducted privately in Mazeppa Cemetery.
To share in Oliver’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.