The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Indiana — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday.
Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers. Jayme DeCesare led Merrimack with 15 points, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.
No. 15 Utah 75, BYU 59
PROVO, Utah — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a win over in-state rival BYU in the 110th meeting between the schools.
Utah now leads the all-time series, 68-42.
The Utes came into the game with the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 97 points and scoring 90 or more points in five of their first seven games, topping 100 points twice.
No. 18 Creighton 75, Drake 71
OMAHA, Neb.— Morgan Maly scored a career-high 24 points and No. 18 Creighton held off Drake. Maly sank 9 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-1), who snapped a four-game skid against the Bulldogs (5-3).
Emma Ronsiek added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Lauren Jensen had 13 points and Rachael Saunders hit all eight of her free throws and scored 11. Maggie Bair scored a season-high 26 for Drake. Bair, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, had nine points in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs erased almost all of a 17-point deficit to begin the quarter. Grace Berg scored 13.
So. Dakota State 82, No. 24. Kansas State 78
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State, the Jackrabbits’ third win over a ranked team this season.
South Dakota State never trailed after the first quarter and had a 71-57 lead when Madysen Vlastuin drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes to go. Gabby Gregory brought the Wildcats back with 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter. Serena Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to bring Kansas State within 79-76.
Tori Nelson had a pair of free throws after a quick foul and Brylee Glenn made a layup with three seconds left. Nelson then hit 1 of 2 from the line to ice the game.
No. 25 Villanova 82, St. Joseph’s 59
PHILADELPHIA — Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s.
Siegrist scored 13 points and Lucy Olsen 10 in the first half when Villanova went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71% overall for a 45-26 lead. Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall.
Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks, who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history.