The British call the act of taking vacation, taking a “holiday.” It is a time away from home, school, or business, usually in order to relax or get away from one’s daily routine. I find it fascinating that the British call this time “taking a holiday.” It sounds important.
We all know we need to take some time away to “recharge our batteries.” Jesus often took time away to reflect and pray and prepare himself to serve others.
In the Christian scriptures, all four Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — report that Jesus took time away. In Matthew 14, Jesus took time away to grieve his cousin John the Baptist’s death. In Mark, we read that Jesus took time away to pray, to set boundaries, to be an example, and to take a productive rest, which is also a theme in the Gospel of Luke. In the Gospel of John, Jesus acknowledges physical limitations and the need for time apart from or time away from the daily challenges. Thus, I would say Jesus acknowledges and lives as an example of the importance of time away. Jesus took a vacation — a holiday of sorts.
At one time when everyone with children vacationed in the summer, some churches would close during the summer months. Locally, I have heard about congregations that would gather at three different churches over the summer. One month at one church with their pastor, and the next July and August at two other churches. The pastors then got two months of vacation as well as the hosting community of faith. Those days, for many reasons, have not continued. People vacation at different times of the year — even if they have school-aged children.
However, hunger — and other primary needs — never take a vacation or a holiday. And the needs in these summer months increase because fewer people may be available to help.
As the pastor of a mission-active faith community, there is never a time when there is not a need. In fact, as I took time during the Memorial Day weekend to be outside, planting flowers and vegetables, and to just enjoy quiet time for silence and prayer. I missed a few calls from people looking for assistance. It bothered me, but I needed to be okay with it and know that God, I’m sure, found a way to handle it without me. While I am sure everyone found what they needed, it was okay that it wasn’t me or us, in that moment, as we too need time to reflect and recharge.
I write this week about the importance of recharging when you can because I know there are great needs in our communities. While you may not readily see it, homelessness is on the rise, the cost of electricity is expected to rise in many areas, and there are greater and greater numbers of individuals who must choose between buying medication or food or paying their utility bills. Our phones will ring, people will reach out, we can offer help in multiple ways, but first we need to prepare ourselves to do so. Each of us needs to seek rest and time to recharge where and when you can in this summer season.
A friend recommends putting the word “Something” on your calendar for a morning or afternoon, at least one day a week. She says it is her time to do whatever she needs or wants to do — like a mini-holiday — even if it’s just for an hour or two. She says by blocking off time with the word “Something,” it allows her to be truthful when asked to attend a meeting or schedule another event. She can honestly say, “I have something on my calendar at that time.” She pastors a large and busy faith community and says without taking this time away each week she can see herself getting a little short with others or experiencing “burn out.”
Jesus took time away, be it in short periods of time or longer. He took time away for himself and I believe he was setting an example for his followers then and now. He knew the demands on his time and attention would be great. We are called to follow his example.
There is great need in our communities — needs that will require all of us to respond, not just the pastors but entire faith communities. And we — all of us — need to take time to pause for a period of time and then come back and re-engage. The need will be here and we need to be fully present to respond to the needs of every brother and sister we can along the way.
Who knows what might happen during our time of reflection? Perhaps someone will discover new or better ways to serve those in need this summer, so let us rest in the Holy for a bit. Let us “Take a Holiday” when and where we can and allow ourselves time to rest, to reflect, to grow and to rejuvenate our bodies and our spirits. In this way, we just might do all the good we can in all the ways we can. Thanks be to God, amen.