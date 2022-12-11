The rain held off as I drove to Mifflinburg on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. I was looking forward to being On the Scene again this year at the invitation of Doug Walter, who heads the ceremony. Doug is an unsung hero as he works tirelessly to help our veterans. Thank you Doug! 2023 will be the 20th anniversary of this wonderful event.
The event was held at the Community Park and there was a crowd when I arrived. I waved to Buzz Meachum who is a veteran and helps with the event. What a joy to see the turnout, to see the Scouts, the Shikellamy JROTC, and so many veterans.
The program began with the Shikellamy JROTC Color Guard presenting the flag at the Union County WWII Honor Roll. Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Nazarene Singers — Shannon Goss-Brown, Paula Dorman, Shauna Rute, and Karen Underkoffler — lifted their beautiful voices in singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner.” An emotional moment...
Dale Hauck sang “God Bless the USA” and his voice rang out with emotion and pride. Rev. Dick DeVett gave the invocation and Garrett Frank read a thank-you poem to honor the assembled veterans. The Children of the American Revolution handed out small flags.
I enjoyed talking with Ben Leitzel and meeting his mom, Wilma, and his wife, Melinda. Colonel Leitzel (USAF, ret.) was the featured speaker at the ceremony in 2020. Ben is a runner and was wearing a race shirt. We talked about the running scene in the Carlisle area. Small world.
The featured speaker for this year was Maureen Weigl, Department of Military Affairs. Maureen was an interesting and engaging speaker. She opened offering heartfelt thanks to all of the veterans. Maureen told the audience that female veterans are the fastest growing group which brought applause. She emphasized how important it is for veterans to take advantage of all of the benefits to which they are entitled and offered her help and her contact information. The Veterans Outreach office is located in Williamsport. Other resources are the American Legion and the VFW.
Walter recognized Tom and Linda Basore, the Gold Star parents of SSgt. Tom Basore Jr. who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2013. The Basores attend the ceremony every year. Walter also recognized Ellen Machamer, widow of one of the men responsible for the WWII Honor Roll becoming a reality. Ellen also served in WWII as did her late husband, Drew Machamer.
Walter became emotional when speaking about his father-in-law, Al Hess, who worked with Drew Machamer on the Honor Roll and was also a founding member of the Union County 4th of July Parade and the restoration of the monument on Third Street in Lewisburg. Al died earlier this year. Another veteran, who also worked diligently to honor veterans, died this year. Tom Reimensnyder died a few weeks before Al Hess passed. Veterans who had died in the past year were recognized by having their names read aloud.
The firing squad’s Military Salute broke the silence following the reading. People were visibly moved. Bugler Brandon Moore played Taps, as echo Taps followed and Rev. DeVett gave a closing prayer.
After the ceremony people talked quietly, not wanting to disturb the solemnity of the ceremony. I did have a chance to speak with Kathleen Downs and Donald Dziadosz who told me how much they enjoyed the ceremony, the speaker, and seeing all of the veterans and their families who attended.
I talked with Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney, Leanne Keefer (aka Rosie the Riveter),musician-singer Kj Reimensyder-Wagner and Carol Reimensnyder Oberlin. Kj and Carol and the daughters of the late Tom Reimensnyder. The 2022 event was emotional for them.
We did, though, talk about Philly music, Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, and the Mummers. The Reimensnyders lived outside of Philly for many years, as did Leanne who had many Mummers stories.
A free veterans’ meal was available at the Mifflinburg VFW after the ceremony.
Every year, Doug Walter brings items and crafts for veterans to the veterans home in Hollidaysburg. This was another successful year.
With gratitude to all veterans for keeping our country free. We must never forget them.
