On the Jewish calendar, we have just begun a new year and a new cycle of reading sequentially through the Torah scrolls. Every year, after we finish Deuteronomy, we go back to Genesis, as if to remind us that there is still more to learn.
Genesis starts with the story of creation of the world and there is a pattern to how it is described: first we hear about what was created: heavens, earth, night, day, animals, people… then God looks at what has been created and declares it GOOD, then a summation: there was evening, there was morning, the first, second, third, day, the pattern remains the same for the first five days, but on the sixth day, the day people are created, God declares the work VERY GOOD. and then on the seventh day, God stops creating and we get Shabbat (the sabbath).
In reading this pattern, we experience a build-up from beginning, to high point, and then, ostensibly, creation is over. Even the way the description of the seventh day ends leaves us with a sense of incompletion. It ends saying: God finished from all of his work of creation, in the Hebrew, the sentence reads: all the work “to do,” but it doesn’t say to do what.
Jewish tradition holds that the biblical seventh day ends with an incomplete sentence to let us, humans, know that it is our job to now take on the work of creation. This also gives us a sense of the cyclical nature of how things work. There’s never really an end, just an unlimited sense of opportunity to keep engaged in the creative process. If God never actually finishes, how can we?
There is a saying from Pirkei Avot, a collection of Talmudic wisdom literature, that we are not obliged to finish the work, but we are obliged to start it. But the creation model also tells us that we are obliged to rest. Not to stop, just to rest and by rest it does not mean nap, it mean to refrain from the daily acts of our work week to rejuvenate and reconnect with our spirit.
I remember trying to describe why I love Shabbat to someone who didn’t quite get it. He was bothered that there were so many restrictions. I explained that if it weren’t for Shabbat, I would never be able to prioritize my life so that rest and rejuvenation played a role. Because I rest on Shabbat, I have to figure out ways to use my time better during the rest of the week so that going to the supermarket isn’t a necessity on that day.
The feeling that if I don’t do something, buy something, achieve something, right away, then I have failed or something bad will happen. The truth often is that if I miss a concert, don’t have exactly the snack I want or forget to check on an e-mail, things work out just fine.
However, if I don’t have time to rest, evaluate the work I’m doing, appreciate the world around me, then I will get burned out and things may not be as fine. It is often hard to know when you are done. Not finished, like the work is complete, but done, as in my work here is done. The daily assessment and the time of stepping back and resting can potentially help us to figure out when we are done with our share of the work and when we need to step back and let it become someone else’s turn to do.
