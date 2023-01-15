Welcome to the Peace of January. January takes its name from the Roman two-faced god Janus, to whom Saturn had granted the ability to see the past, present, and future. This is a challenging invitation: to bring forward the Wisdom of the Past and to reach forward to the Possibilities of the Future, while living grounded in the Present. Yet this is the invitation that Peace offers, to live fully in the Present, instructed from the Past and inspired by the Future.
We live in times of political upheaval, climate degradation, and social unrest. What better time to release the unworkable status quo and embrace Peace. Let us concentrate on what is working and let us do more of that. At the same time, let us look around for others who are living their lives in Justice and Harmony and join them.
My friend gifted me a Peace Pole, now planted outside my door. Every time I cross the threshold from Private to Public and back again, I look at it and am reminded of my spiritual obligations, the Joy they bring me, and my responsibility not to turn away from them. Those responsibilities call to my attention that not only am I to go out into the world as a Peacemaker, but I am to come back home as one also. Crossing that threshold is a sacred act. Even if I am the only person who lives here, I must continually invite myself into Peace, to create it deliberately for myself. Living in a place of Peace centers me.
It is a privilege to live in Peace, but it is also a responsibility. There are many spiritual traditions which offer support to live with the knowledge of their beliefs and their obligation. For instance, many Jews have a mezuzah on their door that holds a scroll with several scriptures on them, one of which is from Psalm 121 v:8-9 “Adonai will guard your going (out) and coming (in) now and forever.” As I pass my Peace Pole on the way out, I remind myself to bring Peace to the world. In the three steps between the Pole and my threshold I change my focus to a Peace-filled home. It has become a spiritual practice for me to mark my transition from one Peace to the next. Every time I see the brightly covered pole I smile. Peace — this is my work. It is a Joy, but it is not easy. The Peace Pole is my reminder and support for my obligation to and privilege of the work to which I am called.
How do Peace and Justice call your name? How do you support yourself in that work? What sets your private and public work apart and ties it together? I confess, my work is made less burdensome with the tangible support of the Peace Pole.
I have just begun working at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville as a chaplain. This will be yet another form of Peacemaking in which I will engage. The gaily painted Peace Pole will serve as sentry and blessing for my going out and coming in. I will always be grateful for its powerful, peaceful presence.
Salaam, Shalom, Peace. Blessed be.
Hebrew Scriptures Psalm 121:8, translated from the Hebrew by the kindness of Rabbi Nina.