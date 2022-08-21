Nearly every weekday night this month, I’ve spent the better part of two hours working with the youth football team in Danville with a handful of other dedicated volunteers.
My son is on the team. All of the other coaches are dads, too. It’s my third year doing it, probably my last as the boy moves to junior high football next fall.
The scene plays out all across our region and nation and in tons of sports, moms and dads, sons and daughters. At a summer football camp for local teams a few weeks back, dozens of coaches from Jersey Shore to Milton to Selinsgrove to Shikellamy volunteered 16 hours over the course of a weekend, working with kids all across the region to get them better, even though many weren’t “their” players.
The season will run through October, maybe into early November if you’re lucky enough to make the playoffs. It’s a pretty significant time commitment, but one most embrace.
We do it for the kids, in an attempt to teach them something about football and maybe life. We partly do it selfishly to spend some more time with our own kids.
But everyone in those positions had to be a little rattled last week following the incredibly sad and tragic news out of Texas. If you missed it, on Aug. 13, a youth football coach was shot and killed during a game, following, according to The Associated Press, “a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight.”
Michael Hickmon was 43. He was coaching his son, who was on the field when his dad was shot to death.
To be honest, I’ve sort of rambled to this point of this column because I don’t even know what to say.
I didn’t know what to say when my son asked why it happened. Situations like this always lend themselves to more questions than answers, I guess.
Is this about guns?
Is this about the cavalier attitude far too many people have for human life today?
Is this a hyperbolic moment highlighting the pressure put on kids’ games today?
Is this a snapshot of what we have become as a people?
The answer probably involves some of all of those things.
And a question I feel like pops into my head more often than it should: What are we doing?
Can someone explain to me like I am a 2-year-old why you would need to have a gun at a youth football game? And why anyone thinks pulling it out and shooting someone multiple times in front of children is a reasonable reaction in 99.9 percent of instances, let alone a disagreement with officials or opposing players or coaches at youth sporting events.
A week after reading the story and watching the video, I’m still at a loss for words to explain anything.
That feels like it happens more often than it should. It happened after Jan. 6 and Uvalde. It happens when I see two people running for one of the most powerful positions in Pennsylvania arguing about trust funds and crudité instead of abortion rights and election integrity.
Even now, about 15 inches into this weekly entry, there are still more questions that will never have answers.
As someone who tries to only worry about the things I can control — including what ends up on that growing list — it can be a frustrating and headache-inducing existence to see those questions pile on top of one another.
What are we doing?
