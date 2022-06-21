LEWISBURG — One-day hip replacement surgery is an option, but not one that is generally recommended by doctors unless certain patient conditions prevail.
“It is a major surgery, and I don’t want people to think it isn’t,” said Dr. Thomas Dominick, orthopaedic surgeon at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical Hospital. “One-day hip replacement surgery is for patients that request it that are suitable to have it done and request it for a number of reasons. Whether it is fear of being in a hospital, not comfortable being in a hospital, more comfortable at home, recovering, worried about COVID in the hospital.”
Dominick stressed that the risk of COVID is very low-risk when you are in the hospital. But, he continued, “I do understand that during this pandemic, people have been very fearful about going to a hospital.”
Those are some of the benefits to the one-day option, Dominick explained. “But not everyone is a candidate. I want to be very clear about that. It is a very select group, and the person, if they meet the criteria, the driving force would be their desire and not our selecting them and making them do that. It is their desire to want this to be done as an outpatient. and then we see if they are suitable to be done as an outpatient.”
Everyone has various reasons, Dominick said. “Fear or phobia of hospitals. Fear of catching something while they are there or just the pure comfort of recovering in your own house with your family and your friends around you.”
So this is a surgery that is major and “I don’t want to downplay that or make it seem trivial,” Dominick said. “This is really born out of a patient’s desire to do it.”
During Evangelical’s shutdown with COVID, the hospital was short on beds and this affected elective procedures.
“At that time we saw a population of patients that were young, healthy, active, motivated, and wanted to get back in action, and needed to get back in action in the spring,” Dominick said. “Our shutdowns were in the late fall and winter. These were seasonal workers that were farmers or construction workers that planned to have their joints done in the winter so that they’d be ready to work in the spring-summer when they could make their money.”
The only thing holding back elective hip replacement surgery in late 2021, early 2022 was “we didn’t have access to a bed,” Dominick said. “Same-day hip replacement has been done for a while. Has been done safely. Because of COVID, a number of patients needed to have same-day replacement.” Hence the uptick in the number of same-day hip replacements, “so we could get them safely back into society working and doing the things they needed to do. The young, healthy, active, motivated patients suitable for same-day surgery. That represented only about 10 percent of my patient population.”
In summary, when a patient comes in to Dominick’s practice, “I am not initially offering a same-day hip replacement to anyone. Typically, it will start with the patient asking ‘why can’t I have this done?’ They will ask me ‘if you don’t have a bed, why can’t I go home?’”
Factors on whether they would qualify include their desire to have it done, age, health, and a good support system at home.
“When determining whether a patient is appropriate for going home the same day as surgery, one of the most important factors considered is a patient’s social support at home,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Webb wrote for the Mayo Clinic earlier this year. “It’s critical that patients have good social networks to provide the care that they need when they go home. They need to have friends or family members lined up who can assist with exercises, household chores and meals while the patient recovers.”
Typically, 90 percent of his patients are going home the next day anyway. “In under 23 hours,” Dominick said.