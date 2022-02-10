and Eric Scicchitano
SHAMOKIN — One person died and another was taken to a hospital for burns after a fire broke out in a set of row homes in Shamokin on Thursday afternoon, according to Shamokin Fire Chief Steve Jeffery.
Northumberland County Deputy Coroner James Gotlob said one woman was pronounced dead at the fire. Gotlob said he is not releasing any names of victims and said nothing further would be released at this time. The second person, a male, was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital for burns. Jeffery said he did not know the condition of the man.
The incident began when fire crews in Shamokin were dispatched to 112 Birch Street at around 12:28 p.m. The fire was believed to have started on the second floor of the home and quickly spread, leading to the sounding of a third fire alarm at around 12:50 p.m, according to Jeffery.
By 2 p.m., he said, crews had the scene under control.
The cause is believed to be accidental, Jeffery said.
The woman victim was trapped inside the home and firefighters attempted to rescue her but had trouble getting to her at first, Jeffery said.
The home is also in question as Jeffery said the Shamokin Code Department had the house listed as unhabitable for humans. Jeffery said he could not tell if anyone was living in the home, but as per the code office, people are allowed to come inside the home during the day and conduct work on the structure, he said.
Jeffery said Shamokin police are investigating why the two were inside the home.
Neighbor Donna Neiman, of Birch Street, said she was home when the fire started.
She said she was on the chair and heard her husband ask if the house was on fire. It wasn’t, but she said she witnessed the nearby home burning.
“When I came out, everything was on fire and, all of a sudden, it started to spread and firefighters started busting through windows,” she said. “This was a scary situation.”
The Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.