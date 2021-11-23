Because music is known to resonate with people suffering from dementia, musicians are sometimes asked to perform at dementia care units. A few years ago, Woody Wolfe, director of Heart to Hand Ministries Inc., was asked to do one of his musical performances at a local nursing facility.
As the Danville singer was setting up his amps and equipment, a woman walked in and sat down. Shortly afterward, a gentleman walked in and sat next to her.
“She moved over a few seats. He moved over,” Wolfe said. “And then she moved over again.”
Residents and staff members filed in, and Wolfe started to play. At one point he launched into a song with a waltz-like tempo and noticed a sign of recognition on the woman’s face. Soon she was dancing her way up next to him, singing the harmony.
Hoping to let the audience hear her, Wolfe stepped away from the microphone, but that wasn’t what the woman apparently wanted.
“She turned around and went back through the room, and she put her hand out to this man who had sat next to her, and he took her hand and they danced,” Wolfe said. “It happened three times.”
Wolfe noticed that some of the staff members had tears in their eyes as he continued singing — then wrapped up the show.
Later, as he was loading his equipment into his car, the gentleman who had danced with the woman approached and thanked him for his music.
“He said, ‘I just wanted to thank you because that was my wife, and today she recognized me in the music.’” Wolfe said, “And so she had asked him to dance.”
Touched, Wolfe went home and immediately wrote a song he titled, “May I Have This Memory?” He recorded the song in Nashville in 2018, and it is now available on most online music venues, including iTunes, Amazon and Apple Music.
Amazingly, the producer he worked with in Nashville had just lost his own mother to Alzheimer’s disease and, being in the music industry, had used songs to reach her on many occasions, too. Because Wolfe’s song touched him so personally, he arranged for a string quartet to accompany Wolfe as he recorded.
“So it was special to go into a studio and have these string players come in and play to this song,” Wolfe said. “It just kind of turned it into a special memory for him, as well.”
The song always brings to mind the image of the husband beaming as he waltzed with his wife.
“To me it’s still an emotional song to even sing because I can picture it, you know?” Wolfe said.
According to an article on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, studies have shown music may reduce agitation and improve behavioral issues. “Music provides a way to connect, even after verbal communication has become difficult,” the article said.
Wolfe has seen music touch people with brain damage, but he also values seeing its effect on the people closest to them.
“To me, the gift is always in seeing their family’s faces when they hear their loved one just singing and smiling,” he said. “Sometimes people with dementia appear to be a bit fearful because they’re confused, but that seems to disappear when they start singing, which is really precious to watch. For me, it’s just an absolute gift.”
Jean Knouse, of Danville, had an opportunity to see music’s effect on dementia when she sat next to a friend with Alzheimer’s disease at a Christmas party a few years ago. A piano player was singing holiday songs and Knouse offered to sit with her friend while the woman’s husband made his way through the buffet line.
“By this time in her progressive disease, she wasn’t communicating anymore,” Knouse said. “She just stared ahead. And, oh, she’d been the most brilliant person, and the funniest person, and had the most wonderful laugh.”
Knouse sat in silent companionship with her friend and then realized the woman was quietly singing along to “Silver Bells,” getting every word right.
“After the song was finished, she didn’t say another word,” Knouse said. “But I had this precious gift of listening to her sing this Christmas carol.”
Wolfe recalled a family whose mother perked up and sang a song during one of his shows. Her children later told him she had sung that song to them when they were little. Hearing her sing it again made them feel like they had her back, for just a few minutes.
“In those times, it’s beneficial to all,” Wolfe said, adding with a chuckle, “Even to the old guy up front singing. It’s beneficial to him.”
He sees songs like those as the background for what’s happening to families.
“The fact that I’ve become the soundtrack for that moment — I can’t put a value on that,” he said. “It’s just priceless.”
Friends of his who are certified music therapists talk about the science behind the phenomenon, how the music seems to go around the damaged part of the brain and help restore some level of speech and memory.
“It’s just the craziness of how the human brain works,” Wolfe said. “It’s almost like, in the old days they talked about a skeleton key that opened every lock. Music seems to be that skeleton key. It just opens up a part of the brain that always seems to be accessible. To me, it’s amazing.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com