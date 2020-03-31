- Beaver Lutheran Church is using Zoom. You can get the link via website: beaverlutheranchurch.org
- Bucknell Orthodox Christian and Lewisburg Orthodox Christian. Virtual Education Tuesday at 10:30 Sundays at 2 p.m. Bible Study
- Catawissa Parish (Kulp and RCV UMC) Livestream on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CatawissaParishUMC/) 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and video devotional every night at 7
- Christian Gospel Fellowship broadcasts website at 10 a.m. on thechristiangospelfellowship.com, via YouTube, and has a Facebook worship in music session!
- Christ Church, Beaver Springs. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. and church service at 9:45 online at https://christefc.online.church/
- Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton is streaming live Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at www.cwc.life
- Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove, noon Wednesday Prayer Service and 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship. Both available on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ccumcselinsgrove) or our church website (www.ccumchurch.org/streaming)
- Community Mennonite Fellowship, Milton, Sunday 9:15 a.m. https://www.cmfmilton.org/
- Church of the Resurrection Episcopal Mission in Mount Carmel Facebook.com/resurrectionmca, Morning prayer at 10 a.m.
- Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg. Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/dreisbachchurch/) at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
- Elysburg Alliance Church, Facebook Live Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Worship Service at 10. https://www.facebook.com/Elysburg-Alliance-Church-102786269779673/
- Elysburg United Methodist Church is using Zoom for the worship services. A link to the sermons/services is available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elysburgumc or by going to the webpage www.elysburgumc.webs.com and clicking on the Facebook button.
- First Baptist Church, Danville. Live on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/danvillefirstbaptist/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UqZp28v2mHvyipo293FgA) at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Harvest Union County, Mifflinburg. Live services online (harvestuc.org/sunday) at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Himmels Church, Rebuck. Facebook live service on their page (https://www.facebook.com/himmelschurch/). Service starts at 10:15 a.m.
- Living Waters House of Prayer with Pastor Mark Eby will be preaching from his home on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Facebook.
- Paxtonville United Methodist Church, Livestream service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at www.paxtonvilleumc.org and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PaxtonvilleUMC/)
- Revival Tabernacle Church, Watsontown Does Facebook live every night at 8 p.m. and church services at 10 a.m. Sunday (https://www.facebook.com/RevTab/)
- Saint Columba Catholic Church, Bloomsburg. Masses taped for YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz891uRBYH17BydWED8z5RQ
- Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Danville. Mass available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYRgR5C3jawaU2DjJQxX1kQ)
- Saint Monica’s Parish, Sunbury, Mass Available on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/St-Monica-Parish-Sunbury-724964517525414/timeline/
- Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. Livestream of worship at www.salemlutheranchurchselinsgrove.com/
- Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. Livestream on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ServingChristNow/) at YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTejCSxBaki1JcihOL2GSQ) at 10:30 a.m.
- Sound of the Gospel Church, Selinsgrove is doing Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday (https://www.facebook.com/soundofthegospelpa/)
- Stonington Baptist Church, Livestream of worship at 10 a.m. at https://www.stoningtonbaptist.org/
- St. Peter’s UMC, Riverside. Tiny Desk Sermon at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday church’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/St.PetersUMCRiverside/)
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, Livestream of 10 a.m. service on Facebook (facebook.com/Trinity-United-Methodist-Church-Middleburg-PA-211505998865055/)
- United in Christ Lutheran Parish, Lewisburg (facebook.com/unitedinchrist). Facebook Live (M-F, Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m.)
- United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg, livestream services on Sundays 11:15 am and Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. at www.upclewisburg.com
- United in Christ Lutheran Church, Livestream on its Facebook page and online (https://unitedinchristlutheran.net/) under the “Worship & Sermons” tab!
- Watsontown United Methodist Church. Livestream on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WatsontownUMC/). Stream will start at 9:25 with service starting at 9:30.
- Watsontown Baptist is doing Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Watsontown-Baptist-Church-326521194666/) live sermons every Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Winfield Baptist, Livestream service at 10:30 a.m. at www.winfieldbaptist.com
- Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. Live on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/zionlutheransunburypa/) and online (https://www.zionlutheransunbury.com/