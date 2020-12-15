The GoFund Me page set up by injured U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood corrections officer Dale Franquet Jr. has surpassed the original goal of $30,000.
The fundraiser was created Saturday by the Middleburg man's siblings, Jeffrey Franquet, of New Jersey, and Corie Kline, of Winfield, and as of late Tuesday afternoon more than $32,000 was raised by 441 contributors. The new goal is set for $35,000
Franquet lost his eye after being attacked by an inmate on Dec. 7. The father of two with 22 years of experience working in the federal prison was in the hospital for a week before being released Sunday.
"It was senseless. Dale has beautiful blue eyes. It's just a shame," said Jeff Franquet, describing the inmate who assaulted his brother with a 14-inch shank as a convicted terrorist who had mental health issues. "Why was he in general population? It should never have happened."
His father, Dale Franquet Sr., of Orwigsburg, said the family is "overwhelmed by the love and support they've received from people across the country.
He visited his son Monday night and said his spirits are good.
"He looks like he went through a battle for his life but he's happy to be home," Franquet Sr. said. "He'll be stronger because of all the love and well-wishers."
Jeff Franquet spoke with his brother and wife, Angela, Monday and said they both humbled and very appreciative of the support.
"My brother and his wife are very proud," he said, "But they need money. Bills keep coming in."
Franquet Jr. worked hard, clocking in 800 hours of overtime last year while establishing a new business, Twisted Steel training facility, in Middleburg that was scheduled to open last weekend. The grand opening has been delayed until next month, Jeff Franquet said.
He plans to close the fundraising campaign in a couple of days, at the request of his brother.