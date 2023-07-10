Opal Dolores Shultz, 84, of Montandon, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport.
She was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Saltlick Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Harry and Iona (Snyder) Coffman. In 1953, she married Thomas E. Shultz, who preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2016.
Opal worked at a local pet store and as a waitress at various restaurants. She spent most of her time as a homemaker, caring for her family.
She loved her pets, which included dogs and parrots.
Surviving are her three children, Roy Shultz of Connellsville, Richard Shultz and his wife Adrian of Watsontown, and Kathryne Lubold of Watsontown; one brother, Wade Coffman and his wife Faye of Ligonier; one sister, Ruby Ulery of White; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, John and William Coffman; one great-grandson, Casey Shultz; and a brother-in-law, Glen Ulery.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, with Pastor Jeff Hauck officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.