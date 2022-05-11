Opal R. Brosius, 90, of Creek Road, Pitman, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Friday, Aug. 28, 1931, in Mowry, a daughter of the late Daniel and Alma (Stehr) Wolfgang.
Opal had worked on her family farm throughout her life.
She was a member of Hepler’s Church of God, Pitman, where she was active in the Ladies Class.
She was also a member of Woodman of the World, Pitman.
Opal loved flowers, gardening, playing dominos, and enjoyed walking to her sister’s house for visits.
Her husband, Robert R. Brosius passed away in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; by a son, Kenneth D. Brosius; a brother, Daniel Wolfgang; and three sisters, Christine Yoder, Charlotte Zimmerman, and Doris Knerr.
She is survived by three sons, Robert R. Brosius Jr., James F. Brosius, and Donald L. Brosius, all of Pitman; a daughter-in-law, Carol Brosius of Pitman; three granddaughters, Amy S. Bartholomew, Lindsey Hynoski, and Erica Maurer; a grandson, Chris Carter; a great-grandson, Mason Heller; several nieces and nephews, and her good friend and caretaker, Esther Panford.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Hepler’s Church of God, Pitman, followed by the funeral service at 11 with the Rev. Robert Cassel officiating.
Burial will be in Hepler’s Cemetery, Pitman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hepler’s Church of God, c/o Mark Swinehart, 95 South Road, Pitman, PA 17964.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.