One of my favorite lines from the Jewish liturgy is from Psalm 145:16: “You open Your hand and the needs of all are satisfied.” The “You” referred to by the psalmist is, of course, God, with the understanding that all needs are satisfied, ultimately, by the Divine wellspring.
There is a custom of opening up your own hands to receive this blessing when reciting this line, and I love incorporating that ritual choreography in my day. For me, the acting out of the gesture is a reminder that I am in active relationship with the Source of All. When I feel that I am lacking in something, it is a reminder to check in and be sure that my own expectations are not keeping me from recognizing all that I do have.
The line also reminds me of my own responsibility to open my hands and be the giver. Divine grace often requires an earthly partner to be made manifest. Nowhere is this clearer than in the simple act of providing for and sharing a meal with someone.
On Tuesday night I had the honor of being part of a team from Congregation Beth El hosting dinner for participants in “Getting Ahead in the Valley.” This community initiative describes their mission as helping families move from “poverty towards freedom.” Families gather together, share a meal, and then childcare is provided while the adults participate in a skill-building curriculum over the course of several months.
Our hosting role not only provided the meal, it nurtured connections between our communities. It let us all know that we are interdependent, and that, when we open our hands, and hearts, needs can be satisfied. This is also the premise of the Takery, a monthly meal and supply distribution that is coordinated by Sunbury Together, an interfaith group of clergy and community leaders that provides opportunities for our neighbors to get to know one another.
On the third Thursday of the month, we gather in Cameron Park (from 4 to 5:30 p.m.) and offer home-cooked meals-to-go, groceries, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and baked goods. Everything is free to all who come. Over the years, we have gotten to know one another and have seen webs of support grow between the people who join us. We do not claim to be filling all needs permanently, but we do offer the light of support and connection in that moment.
In these very dark times, that is often enough of a reminder that hope still exists, if we just open our hands to give, and receive.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.