About one year ago or so, I called state representatives and senators about sponsoring a bill, that each House bill should be a clean bill, with nothing added into it.
I remember reading a bill and an amendment to it included $350,000 to study the sex life of a beetle. Another was to build a $500,000 bridge from one land to another that would service only a few people.
President Trump’s bill was earmarked to help working families, small businesses, and put together to help get the economy moving. As you are well aware, it was backlogged by one week by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because they wanted their perks included in the aid bill. Well, after one week of selecting what the representatives wanted added to the bill, it was passed. Now what does $5 million to the Kennedy Center, $250,000 refugee resettlement, $5 million for PBS, and can you believe those with congressional salaries and expenses have to do in helping middle class working families? God only knows what all they really wanted, but the above was approved to be included in Trump’s package that was meant to help the working class and economy. It was passed reluctantly.
When I proposed my idea, the one state representative assistant told me, “Oh, that will never pass.” You’ve got these lobbyists who will push their sponsors to vote against it. My bill, if passed, would have these lobbyists finding another means of income.
What I want to know and hope I read it soon, where one senator would propose a clean bill. Does anyone have the guts to do it?
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer