Here I sit thinking about how this 2020 Christmas is different than any I’ve experienced before.
In prior years, family, extended family and friends have always displayed their love for each other by getting together to spend time exchanging gifts, eating and celebrating together.
This year though, science tells us the best way to display that love is to refrain from getting together in order to avoid passing the COVID-19 virus to the ones we love and cherish the most. So we endure. Please take the time this holiday season to let your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, brothers, sisters and friends know the love is still there.
Together time lost making memories cannot be replaced, it is gone forever. Don’t delay!
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury