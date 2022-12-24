Medicare for all tops my New Year’s wish list, especially if it prevents those large private, for profit, health insurance companies from raiding the Medicare Treasury and also eliminates endless advertising for those Medicare Advantage plans. This does not mean that those corporate health insurance giants should be prevented from selling exclusive health insurance policies to the very wealthy.
A legal graduated income tax rate system to replace Pennsylvania’s flat-rate personal income tax system that burdens working-class citizens and rewards wealthy taxpayers is second on my 2023 wish list. The new graduated income tax rates should cut taxes for workers and increase income tax rates for those who can and should pay higher tax rates.
All levels of Pennsylvania government and local school districts spend too many tax dollars collecting too many unfair and unnecessary taxes, including the state 6% sales tax, local and school district earned income taxes and unpopular property taxes.
Taxes should be based on the financial ability to pay (income), not on property that may or may not be owned. Property taxes and sheriff’s sales for not paying those taxes should be abolished. If a taxpayer and his/her family is having trouble, for some good reason, making financial ends meet, it doesn’t make sense to foreclose on their property with a sheriff’s sale that leaves them homeless and on the streets.
Consolidation at the county level of public schools and fire and police protection with paid employees makes good sense, especially if they provide these services 24 hours a day, seven days a week all year long. Yes, fundraisers by volunteers, as well as the state police would be unnecessary, and taxes would be shared equally by all county taxpayers. There is too much unnecessary duplication of equipment and facilities increasing costs and expenses.
My wish list also includes tuition-free community colleges at many convenient locations that would serve many deserving students with limited financial resources. An educated workforce attracts employers that pay higher wages and salaries with good benefits.
My final 2023 wish list still includes a non-profit community hospital at a convenient location to serve the residents of Snyder County. Best wishes for your good health and happiness in 2023.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove