This November will be the 20th anniversary of the Union County WWII Honor Roll which truly is the hidden treasure of our area. If you have never seen this gorgeous monument it contains the 2,260 names that served in WWII from our county. It was the idea of Drew Machamer and he teamed with my father-in-law, Al Hess to make it a reality.
But 20 years of weather has taken its toll and we are in the process of sprucing things up. The concrete in front of the monument wasn’t sealed when it was built so we have secured a contractor to remedy those issues. Also, the bronze on the monument has developed some white streaking and we are presently emailing a firm near Harrisburg to clean and reseal it so it will be nice long into the future.
Obviously, all of this comes with a price and we are looking to the community for financial help in covering these costs. Any donation is tax deductible as we are a 501-c3 nonprofit. Should you want to help out, checks can be sent to Union County Veterans Foundation, 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
We are very proud of our accomplishments in Mifflinburg as our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them. Our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home backs that commitment.
Everything we have achieved is because of our incredible volunteers and the citizens of this area who believe in what we are doing. We are ever so appreciative and thank you for your continued support.
Doug & Tracy Walter,
Lewisburg