Today, 22 years after it felt like the world stopped spinning, we can close our eyes and see the indelible images.
The clear blue skies littered with smoke, flames, paper in New York. The dark cloud billowing from the Pentagon in the nation’s capital. The crater in the middle of a Pennsylvania field.
For a generation of Americans, Sept. 11, 2001, remains the seminal moment of their lives. That will never change.
It can’t change.
As difficult as it is to fathom that it has been 22 years — this year’s college seniors were born the year America was attacked — the memories of that day flood back. The wounds, at this time of the year, feel fresh, as if we watched those two buildings fall yesterday.
We remember the 3,000 people who died that day, in New York, in Washington, in that Pennsylvania field.
We also remember the people that were left behind. They aren’t reminded of the tragedy each time this year, they are reminded every day.
An empty seat at the table. Another holiday passes wondering who that person would have become and what they would have done. A photo, forever frozen as a reminder of a better, happier time.
There is still a hole that can never be filled.
Today we think about people like Trevor Finn and Jim Kelley, who have different kinds of scars from Sept. 11 and its aftermath. We think about the 9/11 kids, those who were too young to understand why their mother or father never came home.
Finn, a long-time Montour County Commissioner, lost a cousin that day. Moira Smith was the only female New York City police officer killed on Sept. 11, 2001. There is an iconic, powerful image of her rescuing a man from the buildings. Then you realize after doing her job, she went back inside to rescue more people when the building collapsed on her and thousands of others.
When doing a 20th-anniversary report on that terrible day, Finn said he wasn’t surprised to learn Smith went back into the buildings. It’s who she was.
“That was a family member taken from us way too young, a daughter, sister, mother, cousin, friend,” he said. “She lived life strongly. She helped people. She’s definitely missed.”
Kelley, still the Northumberland County Coroner, went to New York City to help the medical examiners identify remains months after Sept. 11, 2001. He told us a few years ago that he carries invisible scars from his time there. How could he not?
“It affected me in ways I don’t like to talk about,” he told The Daily Item in 2021.
How can it be 22 years yet still feel like yesterday? We imagine it will always be like that, as it should.
