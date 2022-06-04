A summer of celebration at the confluence of the Susquehanna River’s Main and West branches is set to begin this week, where a couple of parties more than two centuries in the making are on the horizon.
The events kick off today in Northumberland, where the two-day 250th Birthday Bash blasts off. A month from now, as the nation celebrates its birthday, Northumberland will break out the pom-poms again for its annual Pineknotter Days.
During that latter celebration, a party will kick up across the river in Sunbury as the city also celebrates its semiquincentennial with a weeklong event featuring music, food, fireworks and a Ferris wheel.
Dozens of local residents have been working hard in recent months to pull off what we know will be fantastic events. They will be filled with history and storytelling, a reminder of how the two towns got where they are today, still separate in a lot of ways, combined in others.
For many, these moments are something we can cherish even more after so many were canceled over the last two years.
“It will be a great time,” Noelle Long, one of the organizers of Northumberland’s birthday, said. “It’s been nice to see the support of the community despite 2 1/2 years of COVID. That really affected our momentum. We were able to revive it and the buzz is going.”
If you have time to find your way to these events, do so. The full schedule for Northumberland’s 250th Birthday Bash was in a special section commemorating the anniversary published in Friday’s Daily Item. The schedule includes walking tours, living history events, music at King Street Park and costumed presentations by some of the borough’s more prominent historical figures across the borough over the next two days
A special section on Sunbury 250 will be available closer to that event in July. It, too, will be filled with can’t-miss events.
The anticipation for Sunbury’s semiquincentennial began to ramp up in April at the kickoff dinner, which featured Grand Marshals Sen. John Gordner and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
Co-organizer Jody Ocker said the event was a “way to ratchet up the excitement in the community as we move forward with our planned events, culminating during the week of July 4th.”
The waiting is over. The parties start today.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.