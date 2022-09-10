The final payment on the financing to build the Great Steam Commons industrial park in Union County — approved by the county commissioners at a recent meeting — closes the book on a story of the perseverance and resilience by citizens who were determined to block a threat to our local environment.
Great Stream Commons, now a thriving hub of business activity adjacent to a rail line just off Route 15 north of Allenwood, stands as a crowning achievement in the story which opened three decades ago, as Union Pacific Corporation set its sights on that same ground for the construction of an incinerator designed to dispose of hazardous wastes, including paint thinner and industrial solvents.
The incinerator, set to be operated by United States Pollution Control Inc. (USPCI), a subsidiary of Union Pacific, secured state approval for the project, but soon faced a wall of opposition from local residents who, in the early 1990s, banded together into a grassroots group that came to be known as Organizations United for the Environment (OUE).
Members of OUE fought tooth-and-nail against the proposed incinerator project, posting signs, attending local municipal meetings, filing legal actions and at one point, chaining themselves to the doors of a state office building in their effort to “ban the burner.”
Eventually, they won.
Facing new government regulations, multiple lawsuits and OUE, which had become a mighty grassroots foe, Union Pacific announced on June 8, 1994, in Danville, that it would abandon its plans, a decision that local opponents called “a rare victory for the little guy.”
Following the long-fought battle with USPCI, Union County purchased the land in the mid-1990s, assuming a debt of $13 million.
Plans for an industrial park soon followed, but efforts to attract corporate buyers to pay off the county’s investment produced few results through the years.
Hopes grew in 2006, when Target Corp. purchased 166 acres for $7 million to develop a distribution center, but Target later abandoned those plans.
In the end, it was locally-based companies, including Moran Industries of Watsontown and River Run Foods of Northumberland that made the land purchases enabling Union County to pay off the money it first invested in the mid 1990s.
“Twenty four years this has been on the back of taxpayers,” Union County Commisoner Jeff Reber said this month. “This is a good thing all-around.”
With the financial obligations now paid, taxpayers will notice the removal of a debt tax in the 2023 tax cycle, the county commissioners noted.
“This is a good day,” Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said this week, adding that it was an example of the good things that can happen when people join together as a community and work together.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.